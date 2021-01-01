Free Trial

Green Modern Taqueria trifold menu designed in PicMonkey

Our restaurant menu maker enhances your menu design with editable templates, pro fonts, graphics, and colors, resulting in beautiful cohesion and easy reading. Try free today!

Give your food the visibility it deserves with eye-catching restaurant menu templates

Gone are the days of dull menu designs; PicMonkey has everything you need to create a stunning restaurant menu that sells.

How to make a restaurant menu in PicMonkey

Select your menu template

Browse through our dazzling templates — or begin with a blank canvas.

Arrange menu copy and sections

Add all text components to your restaurant menu and organize.

Customize your look

Add images if desired, graphics, pops of color, & customize your font.

Download and print

Print and share or upload to your website to promote your menu offerings!

Colorful Restaurant menu graphics that include a calendar, orange, pretzel, taco, shapes, salad, sauces, asparagus, social media, and more

High-quality graphics to elevate your menu

Our extensive graphics library contains a multitude of food and drink illustrations to add a little pizzazz to your restaurant menu.

Easily customize graphics’ size, placement, and colors to give your menu the recognition it deserves.

A pro font library to wow your customers

Whether you’re designing a menu for a sushi spot or a pizza parlor, PicMonkey has every type of font you need right within reach. 

Harness the power of font psychology and entice your customers with engaging font pairs, endless customization options, and font styles that don’t compromise on readability.

blue drinks menu showing adding text and recent fonts in picmonkey
Colorful breakfast dish photo being edited with basic and advanced edits in PicMonkey

Customize mouth-watering photos with easy photo editing tools

Nothing quite gets the taste buds going like appetizing photography. Turn your restaurant photography into a work of art with PicMonkey’s photo editing tools.

Easily crop and resize photos to fit your menu layout. Make simple adjustments with the Exposure, Colors, and Clarity tools, sure to give your pristine cuisine the pristine look you want.

More menu-making resources

Pink menu designed in picmonkey on a table with a spoon
How to Make a Menu

Learn how to design a menu that wows customers and enhances their menu selection process with this guide.

Brand Kit showing a man in a template, fonts and colors
Create a Brand Kit for Consistency

Having a consistent brand kit makes all the difference in your menu design.

Rainbow Color bar with gradient background demonstrating color theory in PicMonkey
The Guide to Color Theory

Color psychology is prominent in menus; learn how to use color to your advantage.

Let PicMonkey help you make an eye-catching menu that wows and sells.
