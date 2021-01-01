Restaurant Menu Maker
Our restaurant menu maker enhances your menu design with editable templates, pro fonts, graphics, and colors, resulting in beautiful cohesion and easy reading. Try free today!
Give your food the visibility it deserves with eye-catching restaurant menu templates
Gone are the days of dull menu designs; PicMonkey has everything you need to create a stunning restaurant menu that sells.
How to make a restaurant menu in PicMonkey
Select your menu template
Browse through our dazzling templates — or begin with a blank canvas.
Arrange menu copy and sections
Add all text components to your restaurant menu and organize.
Customize your look
Add images if desired, graphics, pops of color, & customize your font.
Download and print
Print and share or upload to your website to promote your menu offerings!
High-quality graphics to elevate your menu
Our extensive graphics library contains a multitude of food and drink illustrations to add a little pizzazz to your restaurant menu.
Easily customize graphics’ size, placement, and colors to give your menu the recognition it deserves.
A pro font library to wow your customers
Whether you’re designing a menu for a sushi spot or a pizza parlor, PicMonkey has every type of font you need right within reach.
Harness the power of font psychology and entice your customers with engaging font pairs, endless customization options, and font styles that don’t compromise on readability.
Customize mouth-watering photos with easy photo editing tools
Nothing quite gets the taste buds going like appetizing photography. Turn your restaurant photography into a work of art with PicMonkey’s photo editing tools.
Easily crop and resize photos to fit your menu layout. Make simple adjustments with the Exposure, Colors, and Clarity tools, sure to give your pristine cuisine the pristine look you want.