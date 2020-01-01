Instagram Story Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Instagram Story maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Choose from lots of Instagram Story templates
PicMonkey's Instagram Story maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make an Instagram Story
Choose an Instagram Story design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates library.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making Instagram Stories in PicMonkey
Need to up your Instagram Story game? The only answer to that is “yes.”You know the basics by now (if not, don’t let on because you’ll pick them up in a snap) — Stories are Instagram posts that disappear 24 hours after you post them. They’re great for getting in front of followers because Instagram Stories sit at the top of your followers’ feeds, and often get repeated again as they scroll. Let's make some...