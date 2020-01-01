Facebook Cover Photo Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Facebook cover photo maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design banners with our templates
PicMonkey's banner maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a Facebook cover photo
Choose a Facebook cover photo design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making Facebook cover photos in PicMonkey
One of the most important parts of your Facebook profile is your cover photo. The image takes up so much space, so it's gotta look good. There are four main types of cover: Personal cover, Page cover, Group cover, and Event cover. Each a different size because social media only makes some parts of your life easier, but not all. Fortunately, we have templates for each style and they're all in our template library.