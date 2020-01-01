Snapchat Filter Maker

Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's Snapchat filter maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.

PicMonkey's Snapchat filter maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super easy to customize and make your own.

How to make a Snapchat filter

1
Pick a template

Choose a Snapchat filter design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.

2
Add photos

Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.

3
Customize

Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.

4
Share

Export or share to all your social channels.

Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

Making Snapchat filters in PicMonkey

Nothing says “Today is a special day!” like a custom Snapchat geofilter. Whether you’re hosting a birthday party, baby shower, office party, or a tailgate for your favorite sports team, PicMonkey has everything you need to design your very own geofilter from scratch. We'll show you how to make your own in PicMonkey, and then how to upload them to Snapchat. Read on!

