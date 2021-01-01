Instagram Video Maker

Instagram is one of the most powerful social media marketing tools for businesses. It’s your ticket to messaging your brand’s story in a visual way, as well as interacting with customers. But if you want a strong Insta presence, you need to do much more than post pretty pics from time to time. It takes planning, persistence, styling, and fine-tuning in order to maintain a feed and profile that are unified, brand-focused, and pleasing to look at. If you’re just getting started, check out a few of our ideas on creating memorable posts…