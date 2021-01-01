Instagram Video Maker
PicMonkey’s Instagram video maker tools help you create scroll-stopping video posts, stories, or ads that will turn viewers into followers. Customize your video with graphics, text, effects, and more. Start for free today!
How to make an Instagram video
Start with a template to give yourself something customization-ready. Or, if you’re feeling truly inspired, channel that inspiration into a blank canvas.
Swap in your own video to replace the existing image or video on the template. Crop or edit your video right on the canvas, apply effects, and position it exactly where you want. You can also browse our stock video collection for the perfect video footage.
Add text to your template or replace the existing text with your own message. Adjust size or position as you see fit. Consider a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. You have hundreds of beautiful fonts to choose from! Want to put your video on more than one social channel? Easily resize it with our smart resize tool.
When you’re all set, download your video as a shareable MP4 or GIF, or share to Instagram directly from the PicMonkey editor. And don't worry, your video will always save in our cloud storage so that you can come back and edit at any time.
Easily design Instagram videos with our templates
PicMonkey’s Instagram video maker is easy to use. Our beautiful, professionally designed templates are DIY-friendly and ready for customization. Choose from dozens of different templates that cover all of Instagram's bases - posts, stories, ads, and more!
FAQs about making Instagram Videos
What should I put in my Instagram video?
Aim for visually stunning footage, and keep your content unique and Instagram-focused. You can’t include a link in your video, but you can always refer viewers to your profile. Just keep them on Instagram. Scrollers like to quickly view videos, and don’t want to visit a profile that’ll redirect them off the platform.
Can I use my video in multiple ways?
Sure! Instagram videos make great content options for posts, IG stories, and advertisements. Decide what medium you’d like to use a video for, then get to creating. Use your video as a post and running advertisement for more potential engagement. Or consider using a snippet of your video as an IG story, kind of like a sneak preview of your full post.
How do I make a good video ad?
Good video ads are visually engaging and easily draw in viewers. Don’t use too much copy (you can always use words in your description), and opt for imagery that tells an engaging story around your brand, product, service, etc.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?
Minimal learning curve
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.
Extensive feature set
Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
So much for so little
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got millions of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image—all included with a subscription.
The PicMonkey Mobile App is for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.
Making Instagram videos with PicMonkey
Instagram is one of the most powerful social media marketing tools for businesses. It’s your ticket to messaging your brand’s story in a visual way, as well as interacting with customers. But if you want a strong Insta presence, you need to do much more than post pretty pics from time to time. It takes planning, persistence, styling, and fine-tuning in order to maintain a feed and profile that are unified, brand-focused, and pleasing to look at. If you’re just getting started, check out a few of our ideas on creating memorable posts…