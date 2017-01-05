How to Make Snapchat Event Geofilters

Hello PicMonkeyers, hello Snapchatters!

Nothing says “Today is a special day!” like a custom Snapchat geofilter. Whether you’re hosting a birthday party, baby shower, office party, or a tailgate for your favorite sports team, PicMonkey has everything you need to design your very own geofilter from scratch.

Since we love love, we focused on all things marriage in this video tutorial. Bridal shower, bachelorette party, honeymoon, wedding day—if you can name it, you can geofilter it (and it’s easier than you think, we promise.) Here are some key points to keep in mind while creating your geofilter:

Geofilters should be web-optimized PNGs.

Your PNG should have a width of 1080 pixels and a height of 1920 pixels.

Leave a buffer zone on the top and bottom of the phone screen.

When you head over to Snapchat’s website, you’ll have to pick between an On-Demand geofilter or a Community one. If you’re creating a geofilter for a private event, purchasing the On-Demand variety is the way to go. Community geofilters are offered free of charge and used for public locations such as landmarks, universities, or your city.

Design with Graphics and Text

When it comes to designing geofilters, graphics and pretty fonts will become your best friends. Start off with a blank canvas and design away. If love is what you’re celebrating, check out PicMonkey’s Wedding graphics. If there’s a baby on the way, take a look at Baby graphics. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Use the Add your own button at the top of the Graphics tab to make your favorite images part of your creation.

Save as a PNG and upload to Snapchat

One friendly (but very important!) reminder: Geofilters should be web-optimized PNGs. What’s that mean? Just that you need make sure to click the Transparent canvas box in Canvas Color (Basic Edits tab). When you save your geofilter to your computer, you should see “.png” next to the file name box on the Save screen.

Next, go to Snapchat’s website, find the geofilters section, and select Use Your Own to upload your one-of-a-kind design. Once you’re done uploading, Snapchat will review it and get back to you. If you have questions about pricing or submission guidelines, shoot ’em a message and you’ll receive a response in no time.

Happy Snapchatting!