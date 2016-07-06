How to Create Snapchat Geofilters

Have you ever wondered how you can make your own Snapchat geofilters? Well, let me tell ya how!

Snapchat Geofilters are a fun way snapchatters can say where they are, what they are up to, what they’re celebrating, or just brighten up their snaps. Snapchat allows you to submit a geofilter to their website, and PicMonkey allows you to make the creation you want to submit.

Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, graduation, holiday, or office party; geofilters have become a must-have! No need to be a graphic designer, just a monkey designer. As long as you follow Snapchat’s submission guidelines, you’ll be all set. Their guidelines include:

All geofilters should be web-optimized PNGs

PNG should have a width of 1080 and a height of 2340

Must be less than 300 KB

Leave a buffer zone on top and bottom of phone screen

Users can pick one of two options when submitting their work: Community or On-Demand. Community geofilters are free and used for public locations such as, cities, school, or landmarks. On-Demand geofilters can be purchased for private events.

Use a template to create a Snapchat Geofilter or image

Whatever the occasion, PicMonkey’s got you covered! With tons of graphics and fonts, you can create anything that comes to mind. Choose from our array of Snapchat templates to design your project quickly. Our templates are designer-made so all you have to do is swap in your own images and text to customize the look.

Saving as a PNG

Following the submission guidelines and uploading a PNG is as easy as a click of a button, literally. Geofilters are graphics applied over your snap images, so they need to have a transparent canvas. After creating your Snapchat masterpiece on PicMonkey, all you gotta do it check off Transparent canvas from the color picker, then save your image as a PNG when you Export from PicMonkey.