#DesignDoesGood: The Winners of PicMonkey’s Charitable Giveaway

Maybe we’re somewhat biased, but we know we have the greatest users. We’re always totally blown away by the amount of PicMonkey creations that users like you are making to support your local charities and causes, making your communities a better place to live. We are so inspired by you guys that last holiday season we decided that it was time for us to give back as well.

Last December we launched a #DesignDoesGood campaign and received over 100 entries. To kick off the campaign, we donated $5,000 to the California Fire Foundation, then every remaining Friday of that month, we gave away an additional $5,000 to a charity that you showed us that you’re passionate about. 

We’re over the moon to announce the winners of the contest. Congratulations to these worthy causes!

Give Kids A Smile

Give Kids a Smile has been providing free dental services to underserved children in St. Louis, Missouri since 2002. Their model of comprehensive care served as the catalyst for starting a national program, National Children’s Dental Health Month, that has provided free care to more than five million children across the country. They submitted their winning entry via their Instagram account.

Operation Shower

Operation Shower hosts baby showers for thousands of military families each year. Thanks to the overwhelming support of individuals and groups across the country this organization is able to provide essentials for families with newborns, while also creating a support network for new parents as a result of these events. Operation Shower submitted their entry via their Instagram account.

Seattle Made

Seattle Made is an urban manufacturing alliance made up of over 100 small businesses that produce locally made goods — everything from propellers to soap to chocolate. Their mission is to support opportunities for local ownership and meaningful employment, build their region’s long-term resiliency, and to celebrate Seattle’s unique cultural identity. Seattle Made’s winning entry came to us via Instagram.

This contest is now closed! Thanks to everyone who participated.

Tanya is a copywriter at PicMonkey, a company that has greatly improved her life by allowing her to Zombify her friends and Santa-ify her enemies. A native Seattleite, she dreams of one day being a contestant on The Price Is Right.

Categories: Design, PicMonkey News
Tags: Customer Love, Design

