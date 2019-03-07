PicMonkey News

#DesignDoesGood: The Winners of PicMonkey’s Charitable Giveaway

This holiday season, we're giving back. Tag a design with #DesignForGood and you could win $5,000 fo...
Times are A-Changin’, and So is PicMonkey

We're shaking things up at Planet PicMonkey. Get the deets on what's changing, and what it all means...
5 Reasons You’ll Love the PicMonkey iPad App

Put the PicMonkey mobile app on your iPad, and create amazerating images wherever you roam. (Without...
Amazing Surprise Announcement Time!

The text gods have decided to bless us with a deluge of 46 new fonts. Use them to make texty magic, ...
8 of the Realest Reasons to Get PicMonkey

On the fence about getting a PicMonkey membership? Here are a few reasons why you should join our cr...
Easy Online Photo Storage with PicMonkey Collections

Keep all of your PicMonkey creations organized—from business assets to vacation shots—with Folders, ...
Pro: The Ultimate PicMonkey Experience

For those of you who are looking for the pro-est PicMonkey experience, Pro is here.
2016 PicMonkey Year in Review

Whether you loved it or hated it, no one can deny that 2016 was a big year. This year in review look...
The Layers Palette, Demystified

Of course you can pay me in layers! Adjust, edit, flatten, and delete with ease using our brand new ...
‘Choose PicMonkey and Abandon Your Family’ Plus 15 Other Rejected Mobile Taglines

Picking a great tagline is tough stuff. With the recent launch of our mobile app, we at PicMonkey HQ...
Behind the PicMonkey Mobile App: Interview with CTO Frits Habermann

PicMonkey's Chief Product Officer shares what's great about the PicMonkey mobile app, why it is what...
Make Custom Patches with PicMonkey’s Backyard Cookout and Great Outdoors Overlays

We've got two new sets of overlays for you, and decided to rock it 90s-style by making DIY patches t...
Wedding Graphics You Can’t Help But Love

Rings. Veils. Tuxedoes. Cakes. Our new wedding graphics are ready for all of your nuptial design nee...
Save Favorite Filters with Custom Photo Effects

Ever gone on a brilliant photo editing spree, only to forget what you did as soon as you're done? En...
7 PicMonkey Features You Need to Know

These neato features will inspire your creativity, appeal to your business sense, and make editing y...
