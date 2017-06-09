Guys. We have some phenomenal news. We are so excited. Can barely get words. Out. OKAY, okay!!! We’ll tell you what it is: New fonts! FORTY-SIX OF THEM!!!!!!!!

Alright, Aunt Sally, so maybe our math skills aren’t exactly up to snuff, but you did read that right. The font gods have showered their blessings down upon us and have given you forty-six sweet new typefaces to play around and design with.

So what are you waiting for??? Get thee to the Editor and start making some typographical magic! Or, keep scrolling for some seriously font-y inspo.

Meet some of our new faves

These fonts pack a lot of personality. Plus, they pair super well together. Check out some of our sassiest new display fonts and the Sans Serif typefaces that help prop ’em up.

Abril Fatface, shown here with Roboto.

Fredoka One, shown here with Raleway.

Orbitron, shown here with Roboto Slab.

Pirata One, shown here with Oswald 300.

Trocchi, shown here with Open Sans.

Yesteryear, shown here with Antonio.

Like what you see? You can catch several of these new fonts front and center in design templates, or find all 46 of them in the text tool.