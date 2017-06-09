Amazing Surprise Announcement Time!

Guys. We have some phenomenal news. We are so excited. Can barely get words. Out. OKAY, okay!!! We’ll tell you what it is: New fonts! FORTY-SIX OF THEM!!!!!!!!

Alright, Aunt Sally, so maybe our math skills aren’t exactly up to snuff, but you did read that right. The font gods have showered their blessings down upon us and have given you forty-six sweet new typefaces to play around and design with.

So what are you waiting for??? Get thee to the Editor and start making some typographical magic! Or, keep scrolling for some seriously font-y inspo.

Meet some of our new faves

These fonts pack a lot of personality. Plus, they pair super well together. Check out some of our sassiest new display fonts and the Sans Serif typefaces that help prop ’em up.

Abril Fatface, shown here with Roboto.

Fredoka One, shown here with Raleway.

Orbitron, shown here with Roboto Slab.

Pirata One, shown here with Oswald 300.

Trocchi, shown here with Open Sans.

Yesteryear, shown here with Antonio.

Like what you see? You can catch several of these new fonts front and center in design templates, or find all 46 of them in the text tool.

There’s more where that comes from when you join PicMonkey.
Start your free trial!

Tanya is a copywriter at PicMonkey, a company that has greatly improved her life by allowing her to Zombify her friends and Santa-ify her enemies. A native Seattleite, she dreams of one day being a contestant on The Price Is Right.

Categories: PicMonkey News
Tags: PicMonkey News

Related Articles

Leaked PicMonkey Love Letter
Someone's secretly crushing on PicMonkey and why not? There's just so much love about our photo Editor.
Make Custom Patches with PicMonkey’s Backyard Cookout and Great Outdoors Overlays
We've got two new sets of overlays for you, and decided to rock it 90s-style by making DIY patches to celebrate. We show you how!
We Claim Valentine’s Day for All!
Love is for everyone! Live love out loud with PicMonkey, regardless of gender, relationship status, or number of cats owned.
Grow Your Support for Movember!
Our new Whisker Grow effect creates realistic-looking facial hair for your photo subjects. Support Movember and grow yourself a 'stache.