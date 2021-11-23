PicMonkey joined the Shutterstock family in September 2021. Here’s to a bright future ahead.

Since 2012, PicMonkey has aimed to inspire. Be it social media marketers, small businesses, solopreneurs, casual creatives, or professional designers — we’ve always been a come one, come all enterprise. Customers can use our tools to create amazing things. Period.

Now, we’re on a shared journey, and we can’t wait to bring you along for the ride. Nine years before PicMonkey, there was Shutterstock; and, in case you haven’t heard...they’ve been busy providing the world with their own bountiful helpings of inspiration.

Who is Shutterstock?

Shutterstock is a leading global creative platform that offers full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses, and media companies.

Shutterstock's library is no joke. See for yourself.

Shutterstock’s mammoth-sized content collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos, 3D models, and music. Hundreds of thousands of new images are added each week thanks to the efforts of over 1.8 million contributors across the world. To date, Shutterstock has more than 380 million images and over 22 million video clips available.

Why PicMonkey?

PicMonkey joining Shutterstock isn’t about mergers or acquisitions — it’s about realizing that two companies needn’t be mutually exclusive when they share a unifying goal: Empower people to be creative.

If that sounds dramatic, good. Drama informs art. It’s what underlines an eye-catching YouTube thumbnail design that starts seeing 20,000 clicks per day.

It’s what turns a trove of blank canvases into a small business’s first ever marketing flyer, brochure, business card, social ad, and email campaign.

PicMonkey empowers anyone and everyone to make amazing things.

Drama is what helps a brand manager in desperate need of visual inspiration suddenly stumble across fifteen of the most stunning photos they’ve ever seen — mood board: check. Time to completion after finding the photos: minutes.

It turns the “I’ll never be able to do this” newbie into a “Let me show you how” professional. And there’s nothing better than that. Endless creative opportunities, available for anyone willing to tippy-toe out to the edge of the cliff and take a chance.

What’s next?

A one-stop shop for creatives, business owners, and marketers. PicMonkey’s tools will be seamlessly integrated into Shutterstock’s workflow solutions, affording all creatives the opportunity to design with ease, confidence, and finality.

Until then, we’ll be the same PicMonkey our customers have grown to love, providing fast solutions for an ever-growing marketplace. Which, similarly, is why we’re so excited about joining forces with Shutterstock.

In tandem with other Shutterstock-owned companies — Offset, Shutterstock Studios, PremiumBeat, Shutterstock Editorial (for images and videos), TurboSquid, Amper Music, and Bigstock — PicMonkey is part of an omnipresent mission, helping scaffold creativity up, down, left, and right for anyone looking to wake up and make something.

PicMonkey joining Shutterstock is a shared vision realized, and a shared vision on the path toward fulfillment.