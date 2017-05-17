8 of the Realest Reasons to Get PicMonkey

Let’s talk about PicMonkey for a minute. We know that as you play with our intuitive image-creation tools, you’re going to consider getting a PicMonkey subscription. It’s only natural.

You already know that PicMonkey is all about making photo editing and design easy (and fun!). With a subscription, not only can you create amazerating images with our tools and templates, but you can also stash your creations wherever you want, re-edit whenever you please, and take your images to-go with our mobile app. (And that’s just for starters.)

Check out this short list of reasons why you should join the PicMonkey party. And if you’re still not convinced, remember that you can try us out free for 7 days, no strings attached.

1. Save anywhere

When you create something stellar, you wanna take it with you, right? With PicMonkey, you can export your masterpieces to your computer or send them right to Dropbox or Onedrive, lightening fast.

2. It’s a steal

At nickels a day, PicMonkey is a crazy good deal. It’s cheaper than cocktails, cheaper than lunch, cheaper than an oxygen tank, than an ant farm, than asteroids, than most things, actually. Check out our different subscription plans to learn more.

3. Touch Up to-go

The Touch Up tools in the PicMonkey mobile app are pint-sized powerhouses that can fine tune your selfies in seconds. Subscribers get unfettered access to all of them, so you can wrangle your good looks on the go.

4. Work autosaves to Hub

PicMonkey comes with Hub, our integrated storage platform that automatically saves your photos into Private or Shared Spaces. Hub allows you to edit your creations after you save them, giving you total control over when you work on your projects. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that Hub is keeping your photos all cozy and warm.

5. Collaborate with others

Create a Shared Space in your Hub, invite others to join you there, and collaborate on designs in real time with, well, anyone. Our collaboration tools allow whole teams to work together how they want to work—on their schedule and in their timezone. Get feedback, make notes, and edit together in PicMonkey. Shared Spaces means everyone has access to files when they need it, anytime and anywhere.

6. No commitment

With PicMonkey subscriptions, you can cancel whenever you want and then voilà. It won’t renew. You want it; you got it. You don’t want it; the end. We’ll even give back that sweater you left in our apartment.

7. Reduces your BPQ (Boring Picture Quotient)

Tired of receiving boring and/or ugly pictures from your friends and loved ones? Gift ’em PicMonkey! It’s sure to give all images, photos, and designs an unrivaled boost. The best part? No need to wrap it, hide it, or assemble it in the middle of the night.

8. Create on any device

Did you start a killer design on your computer, but have to jet before you can add that last line of text or post it to Insta? With Hub and the PicMonkey mobile app, you can access and continue working on your images on your phone or iPad, seamlessly.