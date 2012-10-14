PicMonkey’s on Pinterest!

If you’re not already a Pinterest freak (like we are) you now have one more reason to become one: PicMonkey’s Pinterest boards. Oh yes, peoples, we have let loose a torrent, a deluge, a tornado of inspirational photos there. Come and be pelted with the gorgeousness.

Actually, it wasn’t “we.” It was Jen and Jaree. They lit up every last filament of artistic genius editing Halloween costume makeovers, craft labels, invitations, and super fun, viral posters for you to get juiced up about.

Inspiration on Pinterest. Action on PicMonkey. We can’t wait to see what you make.