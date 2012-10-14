PicMonkey’s on Pinterest!

If you’re not already a Pinterest freak (like we are) you now have one more reason to become one: PicMonkey’s Pinterest boards. Oh yes, peoples, we have let loose a torrent, a deluge, a tornado of  inspirational photos there. Come and be pelted with the gorgeousness.

Actually, it wasn’t “we.” It was Jen and Jaree. They lit up every last filament of artistic genius editing Halloween costume makeovers, craft labels, invitations, and super fun, viral posters for you to get juiced up about.

Inspiration on Pinterest. Action on PicMonkey. We can’t wait to see what you make.

Get a PicMonkey membership and create dazzling designs and photos.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: PicMonkey News

Related Articles

Amazing Surprise Announcement Time!
The text gods have decided to bless us with a deluge of 46 new fonts. Use them to make texty magic, right now!
10 New Fonts Will Bedazzle Your Images
If you're on the prowl for new fonts, check out these new additions to the PicMonkey roster.
Manifesto
The one time "check out my manifesto" won't make you back away slowly. Read on to find out why PicMonkey monkeys like we do.
Designer’s Guide to Winterland for Holiday Cards
PicMonkey's Winterland theme is ideal for designing your holiday cards. Learn how to turn our two-tone overlays into gorgeous color-block images.