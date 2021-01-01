Free Invitation Maker
PicMonkey’s free invitation maker comes loaded with everything you need for your kids’ party invites, anniversary bashes, holidays, or any other soiree. Customize a professional design template with graphics, fonts, textures, and more!
Make invites the professional way with our templates
Take advantage of PicMonkey’s free invitation maker to impress the masses. Each template is designer-crafted and easily customizable for you to make your own.
How to make an invitation in PicMonkey
Choose a template
Pick an invitation template that embodies your kind of party, or start from scratch with a blank canvas.
Add celebratory photos
Sub in personal photos to captivate guests or choose from millions of professional stock photos for fresh invite inspo.
Customize your invite
Replace the text with details of your event. Be sure to maximize your design space with PicMonkey’s graphics, textures, and effects.
Send it out
Download your invite or share from PicMonkey to email or social media. Your work autosaves in our cloud storage if you want to re-edit it later.
Make every word count
It’s not just about what you say in an invite, but how you say it. PicMonkey’s templates come pre-filled with gorgeous fonts. Replace the text with your own and voila! Or, pair fonts yourself (you have 100s of options!)
Easily customize your text’s size, spacing, color, and position. Kick things up a notch with curves, shadows, outlines. Invites that move? Yeah, you can do that too.
Enjoy total graphic indulgence
Jazz it up with PicMonkey’s 1000s of graphics for outta-this-world invites. How, you ask?
Erase parts of graphics for a 3D effect
Swap colors or fill graphics with color gradients
Add frames, outlines, or shadows
Add movement (what?!) with animated graphics
Use themed graphics for sports & fitness, travel, holidays, and more!
Textures & effects for any type of invite vibe
Having too many options is only a problem for your Netflix queue. Explore a treasure box full of textures & effects for any vibe or style.
Wedding invites? Add the dreamy Bokeh effect to a photo of you and yours. New Year’s Eve party? Get glittery (or foil-y?) with Glitter and Foil textures. Our design options give you endless opportunities.