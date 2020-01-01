Bridal Shower Invitation Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's bridal shower invitation maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design bridal shower invitations with our templates
PicMonkey's bridal shower invitation maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a bridal shower invitation
Choose a bridal shower invitation design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making bridal shower invitations in PicMonkey
All of our wedding shower invitation templates are fully customizable, which means you can simply add the necessary info and call it a day, or give the template a full-on makeover. With PicMonkey’s templates, you can easily adjust the colors, change the fonts, swap in your own images, and much more. Every one of our templates is crafted by a professional designer, so you know your final design will look on point.