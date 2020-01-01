Wedding Invitation Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's wedding invitation maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design a wedding invitation with our templates
PicMonkey's wedding invitation maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a wedding invitation
Choose a wedding invitation design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.
Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making wedding invitations in PicMonkey
Need tips for wedding invite wording? Times have changed, and we’re betting whatever wedding you have planned won’t involve handfasting and troths. That’s why we’ve made this handy-dandy guide to wedding invite wording for modern matrimony, guest-starring PicMonkey’s new wedding invite templates. We’ll give you an overview of the rules and where they come from, then show you how to break ’em (and look good doing it).