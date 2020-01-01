Wedding Invitation Maker

Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's wedding invitation maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.

Make a wedding invitationStart a free trial

Easily design a wedding invitation with our templates

PicMonkey's wedding invitation maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.

Browse more invitation templates

How to make a wedding invitation

1
Pick a template

Choose a wedding invitation design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.

2
Add photos

Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.

3
Customize

Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.

4
Share

Export or share to all your social channels.

Start a free trial

Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Start a free trial

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

See our graphics

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

See our stock photos
Start a free trial

Learn about Design in the PicMonkey Resource Center

5 Motivational Instagram Post Design Ideas
How to Use PicMonkey’s Stock Photos
Create Your Own Advertisement: 5 Formats
PicMonkey and Pinterest Partner to Help Creators Soar
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More

Making wedding invitations in PicMonkey

Need tips for wedding invite wording? Times have changed, and we’re betting whatever wedding you have planned won’t involve handfasting and troths. That’s why we’ve made this handy-dandy guide to wedding invite wording for modern matrimony, guest-starring PicMonkey’s new wedding invite templates. We’ll give you an overview of the rules and where they come from, then show you how to break ’em (and look good doing it).

Read wedding invitation ideas article