Holiday Party Invitations for Business & Pleasure

The term “holiday party” covers a number of soiree types—Christmas parties, Hanukkah gatherings, New Year’s Eve celebrations, hideous sweater-themed shindigs, and baked good exchanges, to name a few. There are so many, in fact, that we almost ran out of synonyms for the word “party.”

Oh wait, there’s more: open houses, art fairs, holiday bazaars, you get the idea. We’ve got loads of party invitation templates—no matter your fete—so check ’em out, customize with a few clicks, send out your invite, and get ready to be hostess with the mostess! (Pssst: also check out our loads of holiday graphics!)

Winter holiday parties

Customize this party invitation template Make this holiday invite your own

Make sure your guests know what kind of party you’re inviting them to by including as much pertinent information as you can on the invite. Is it black tie or BYOB? Are kids welcome to join? Should your guests RSVP or just drop by? Think about what you need to say, so you don’t have to field a million email/text/phone call questions later.

Need-to-know info may include:

Location info: Time, place, date.

Whether or not an RSVP is required/how to RSVP.

If it’s a kid-friendly affair or a pet party.

Whether plus-ones are permitted/if they need to be included in the RSVP.

Theme info.

What to bring: food, libations, gift for an exchange, etc.

All right, great, you know what you need to say. But how do you wanna say it? Holiday party invitation wording also reflects the vibe of your party. For example: “Please join us for a holiday dinner party at 7 o’clock in the evening” has a totally different feel than “Grub and good times start at 7!”

For your consideration, a few phrases to get your word-generating wheels a-turning:

Come toast the holidays with good friends and good cheer

Please join us for a night of fun at a festive holiday soiree

Kick the season off right with an evening full of laughter and light

New Year’s Eve party invites

Customize this party invitation template Make this New Year’s Eve invite your own

New Year’s Eve is a mega party night, and tends to be more frou-frou than other holiday parties. But it doesn’t have to be! Whether you throw a super fancy fete, or a kegger on the patio, the party will be a success if everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

Small business seasonal soirees

Customize this party invitation template Make this holiday open house invite your own

How to customize a design template

Take a look through our plethora of holiday invitation templates until you find the perfect Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/New Year’s Eve/winter brunch design. It’ll open in the Editor, and you can use the Layers palette to customize it as much or as little as you like.

Open your template of choice in the PicMonkey editor. Use the Layers palette to select the element you want to edit or delete. Edit existing template elements by changing the color, size, font, or look. Add your own images and words. Your work auto-saves to Hub, our cloud-based storage where it remains editable in layers. Download to your computer, or share directly to social media or email.

Holiday invitation design tips

Whether or not you decide to start with a template, there are two things that can make the difference between an invite so amazerating you just might use it again next year, and an invite that becomes such a source of frustration you decide to scrap the whole idea and stay home alone. Keep these things in mind when designing your holiday party invitations:

Color scheme: In design world, two-to-three colors is usually the sweet spot, depending on your project. Think about the mood you want your invite to evoke, or the holiday you’re celebrating. For example, metallics and black/white combos are great for sophisticated New Year’s invites, Christmasy reds always say “ho ho holiday,” and black/red/green schemes pack a lot of meaning when it comes to Kwanzaa.

2. Fonts: Fonts have feelings, too! Or, rather, they evoke different feelings. Make your invite feel whimsical with a display font like Budmo Jiggler, or dress it up fancy with a calligraphy-inspired font like Great Vibes. Remember to keep your words readable, and don’t bring in too many fonts or your design may not look as polished.

Learn more about fonts and color schemes, and get even more professional-approved tips in our “Essential Graphic Design Tips for Non-Designers” article.

Once your invite is ready to rock, email or snail mail it to the people you want to celebrate the holidays with (or at least tolerate for a few hours). You can print some snazzy invitations using the flat cards in the PicMonkey Print Shop.