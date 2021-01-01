Photo Calendar Creator
PicMonkey’s online photo calendar tools let you display your favorite memories all year round. Use graphics, text, advanced photo-editing tools, and more to make a gorgeous calendar. Get started for free with a seven day trial!
How to create a photo calendar
Click Create new > Templates, then search “calendar” to see your options. If you’re chock-full of design-spiration, start with a blank canvas.
With PicMonkey’s new multi-page feature, you can easily add all of the pages you need for a complete photo calendar. Add up to 30 pages, perfect for a yearly calendar!
Replace template images with your own photos. Add textures or effects, if desired. Alter text or add new text to truly make the calendar your own. Choose from over a hundred beautiful fonts, and experiment with text effects for a unique look. Customize even further with quirky and fun-loving graphics.
Your completed design will auto-save in your PicMonkey hub, and you can download to print. If you’re a PicMonkey Pro subscriber, you’ll have the option of downloading as a PDF. Otherwise, your multi-page planner will save as a .ZIP file. Print yourself on quality card stock, or send to your local print shop.
Capture your best memories with our templates
PicMonkey’s photo calendar templates are designer-made and easily customizable. Choose from dozens of templates made for daily, weekly, or monthly use.
FAQs about creating photo calendars
What photos should I use on my calendar?
Shout out your family in photographic form, or forever memorialize a fun-filled family vacay. Whatever you decide, choose a theme that carries through all 12 months.
How should I design my photo calendar?
The best place to start is with one of our templates for some friendly design inspo. You can duplicate this design for each month or, if you’d like to also have a full page photo every time, create a blank page in between each month and upload your high-resolution photo. Then you can put smaller, related photos in the calendar template.
What should I use my photo calendar for?
DIY photo calendars make great personal decorations for your home (plus they help keep you organized), and they’re also perfect as a thoughtful gift for family members and friends.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?
Minimal learning curve
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.
Extensive feature set
Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
So much for so little
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got millions of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image—all included with a subscription.
The PicMonkey Mobile App is for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.
Making a photo calendar with PicMonkey
There are calendars, and then there are photo calendars. We’re talking the upper-echelon of calendar glory. The calendar that garners all the “awwws” as it hangs in your home. The ultimate leader in thoughtful and heartwarming DIY gifts. It’s all about the photos, taking us into a new realm of calendaring. Read on for some more useful ways to use a DIY calendar…