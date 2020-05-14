Photo Editing
PicMonkey is the easiest and most powerful online photo editing tool you’ll ever have the fun of using. These articles will help you learn to edit your images like a pro. We’ll walk you through the basics like cropping and resizing, teach you about how to use touch up tools, and show you how to master advanced skills like masking—and we’ll make it fun and easy, swear.
Using Shape Cutouts to Frame Your Photos
Make a circle photo, a heart picture, a star portrait and more shapely creations.
7 Photo Blur Effects to Edit Photos Into Works of Art
Blurred photos can be beautiful. Check out these cool tricks to blurrify your pics.
Remove an Object From a Picture Using Clone
Don't stress stray thumbs, hairs, and errant family members. Use Clone to edit something out of a pi...
How to Resize an Image Like a Pro
Learn how to resize an image by cropping, resizing, or using Smart Resize.
Create a Photo Sketch with Edge Sketch
Learn how to use the Edge Sketch tool and turn your pics into art.
Automatic Background Remover, Plus Design Inspo!
Remove a photo background in one click. As in, open a photo, click the button, and poof, it’s gone. ...
Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps
Crop a circle image out of your pics for buttons, avatars, and more.
How to Make a High Resolution Image for Print or Web
Learn how to create a high resolution image so it'll look great when you print or post online.
Master Facebook Image Sizes Right Now
Make sure all of your photos display flawlessly with this guide to Facebook image sizes and a couple...
How to Edit the Background of a Photo's Sky
Learn how to make your background pop by changing the color, look, or amping up the effects.
How to Make a Mirror Image
Making a mirror image is an easy way to turn an ordinary picture into something truly unique. And gu...
Use a Bokeh Overlay on Your Photo
Get some eye-poppingly gorgeous bokeh looks after the shutter snaps with these ideas, our tools, and...
Look Like a Professional with Your LinkedIn Profile Pic
Choose what to wear and how to take a professional looking LinkedIn profile pic. Learn how to edit, ...
Blur Your Photo Background with PicMonkey
Learn how to create artistic looks with PicMonkey's blurred background effects.