Create a Face Swap Online in 3 Easy Steps

Have a sweetheart who’s peachy keen or a close pal who could use laugh? Delight your loved ones (and only kinda freak them out) by presenting them with a photorealistic face swap made right here in PicMonkey!

Use these 3 quick steps to swap faces in PicMonkey: Open your picture Cut out your faces Place face swaps onto the original image

For the natural-est face swap this side of the interwebs, start by picking the right photo. The pic you choose should not only feature the two faces that you want to interchange, but both faces should be angled in a similar way.

1. Open your picture

Click Create new on the homepage to open a swap-worthy pic from your computer. If your photo’s already in Hub, select it and click Edit a copy (you’ll want to keep the original file in mint condition for later steps in your project).

Click the square pancakes icon in the bottom toolbar to open the Layers palette. In the Layers palette, select the background layer—it’s your photo. Click Convert to layer. This prepares your photo for swapization.

2. Cut out your faces

Making sure the photo layer is selected, click Erase in the Graphics palette. In broad strokes, erase everything around your first face. Don’t worry about whether it’s perfect yet. You can always go back and erase more during the next steps.

Zoom in on your image to erase in finer detail; adjust the Size slider so you don’t accidentally take too much off. (But if you do, you can always use the brush to paint it back on). You’ll want your Hardness slider to be on the softer side.

Once it’s looking like a proper floating visage, we can move on to the next one! The isolated face you just made will have been auto-saved in Hub for when you need it later—so you don’t need to do anything to save it. You don’t even need to close it! Just click Create new on the upper-left of the editor to open another copy of the original file in Hub or regrab the original image from your desktop. Repeat the same steps above to extract the second face.

Important concept: When you’re editing images you’ve stored in Hub, you’ll often want to choose Edit a copy, because the minute you start editing, auto-save will overwrite the original.

3. Place face swaps onto the original image

When both faces are cleaned and ready, click Create new. Open your original image one more time from your computer or create one last copy from Hub. To summon your cropped face file, open the Graphics tab (the shapes icon) and click the Add your own button at the top of the menu. Find your first face in Hub and click Open image.

It may not look like it, but your file is now resting on top of the original image. F’real! Click and hold the face to glide it around the place it over the other person’s face. Use the corner handles to size it perfectly. You can use the Fade slider to make the face slightly transparent so it will be easier to line up the features. Turn the top handle to rotate the head so that it’s in the right position.

If the faces are at a slight angle, you may find that flipping a face horizontally (arrows next to the rotate buttons) makes the features look more realistic.

You can also use the eraser to smooth out any edges on the face. For example if Face #1’s forehead is blocking some of Face #2’s little forehead hairs, use the eraser to shave off some of the overlay.

Repeat this step with the second face. Then smooth the edges one last time with the Erase tool, and if you’re feelin’ it, toss in some other finishing touches with effects and touch-ups.

Extra tip: if you want to make a swapped-in face match the skin tone of the body it’s going on top of, use the color picker in the Graphics palette to slightly alter skin tones until you’ve got a match. We used green here for illustrative purposes, but skin tones can be found in the lower left-hand side of the color picker.

Behold! A face swap so natural, your mom might not even be able to tell which one is really you.

Check out beautiful hex color codes for coral, periwinkle, emerald green, royal blue, and teal.