Get rid of that finger in your otherwise stunning pic with the Clone tool.

Have you ever looked at one of your photos and thought, “Goldarnit to heck. This would be perfect if that hair wasn’t out of place…if that fence wasn’t broken…if my thumb wasn’t in the frame…if my sister hadn’t insisted on having her new boyfriend in all my wedding photos when we knew they were just going to break up anyway!”? If any of these situations sound familiar to you, you’ll be happy to know there’s a solution to removing unwanted objects from your pictures.

PicMonkey’s Clone tool lets you “erase” parts of your photos by covering them up with details from another area in the photo. Basically you're stamping clean sand over the stranger sitting in the sand, or stamping the blue sky over your finger in the corner.

Check out this tutorial video to learn how to edit something out of a picture with Clone.

How to edit something out of a picture

Open your image in PicMonkey. Click the Edits tab on the left and choose Clone from the Advanced Edits group in the menu. Click the Set Source button on the top left, then click an area on your image that you’ll use to cover the object you’re removing. Now, click the object you’re removing, and watch the source pixels cover it. Keep clicking — try using painting strokes too — until the object is removed. When you’re done, click Apply.

Read on to get the full story on how to use this magical feature.

Select your cloning source

In this photo the sand is our source for covering up the dude. Click Set source to choose the area of the photo you want to use for covering up the unwanted part of your pic.

Clone is dynamic, so when you move your brush over the new area, the source moves with it like a tagalong kid sister — whatever’s inside that source circle is gonna stamp onto the area you’re cloning. If you’re cloning something that’s a little bit complicated — multiple tree branches, for example, as opposed to solid-colored sand — you should keep re-picking your source so that you don’t veer off and start painting over a part of the image that you want to keep.

Use the Erase and Undo buttons to fix areas you didn’t mean to clone stamp

Oops! The source trailed into the wrong area and you cloned the blue chair onto the guy instead of burying him in sand. Don’t worry if you make a mistake because you can always use the eraser to remove something that you didn’t mean to clone. Alternately, use the undo arrow in the bottom toolbar to go back a step (or 20).

Here’s the finished before and after:

Adjust the hardness of your clone

If it’s a soft touch you’re going for, like cloning grass (as above), a cloudy sky, or someone’s hair, you can adjust the Brush hardness slider so the cloned area is more blurry without a hard, defined edge.

Fido’s super cute and all, but he’s not gonna help you sell your house. Here’s the finished result:

Fading the cloned area

Use the Fade slider to let part of the original image show through. This can be a cool look if you’re going for something abstract or kind of trippy like a double exposure. We got this cool look by cloning the woman to the left of herself, then adjusting the Fade slider to make the cloned version look more transparent.

Make sure you’re cloning the correct layer

If your project is a multilayered work of art, be sure that you’re using the Clone tool on the correct layer. If you accidentally start to clone the wrong layer, no worries, just click Cancel and the mistake won’t apply.

Use the zoom control

For serious, attention-to-detail jobs, zoom way in so you can clone the teensy area you’re after. A good example of when this is useful is restoring old photos, such as removing stains or crease marks from someone’s face. Read more in Photo Restoration with PicMonkey.

