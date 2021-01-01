Free Trial

Photo Animation Maker

Kick your designs into high gear with PicMonkey Pro’s photo animation tools. Dozens of variations give you a windfall of creative options. Make stunning social ads, scroll-stopping posts, masterful photo collages, and more. Try for free today!

How to animate photos in PicMonkey

Start with a photo

Click Create new and upload your photo. Or pull one from our stock library.

Apply animation

Select your image layer, then click Animate in the left tools menu. Choose your effect and movement style.

Customize more

Why stop there? Explore effects, textures, graphics, and fonts. Add what you want, how you want.

Export & share

Download your design as a GIF or MP4 file. It’ll also autosave in PicMonkey’s cloud storage if you want to edit again.

Stock photo options including food, product photos, and a woman smiling

Make photo animations from stock photography

Need an image to get started? We’ve got millions! PicMonkey partners with iStock by Getty, Unsplash, Pexels, and Pixabay to provide a mammoth collection of royalty-free images.

  • Use images in a designer-made template.

  • Add trendy photo effects or textures.

  • And of course — make ‘em move with animation!

Stock it to me
Animate graphics and text too

The well never runs dry as far as PicMonkey’s tools are concerned:

  • 1000s of graphics in all different shapes, sizes, and styles. (Some even come pre-animated!) 

  • 100s of gorgeous fonts for personal and professional projects.

  • Customization the way it should be: resize, change colors, and add effects—like an outline or drop shadow—with ease.

See graphics
Sampling of PicMonkey Pro tools available for editing photo of smiling man in green shirt: Background Remover, color swatches, textures, photo editing options, and more.

Oh so much more with PicMonkey Pro

Animation is just one of several enticing jewels in the grand treasure box that is PicMonkey Pro:

  • One-click Background Remover.

  • Even MORE high-quality stock photos.

  • Trendy photo effects and textures.

Smart Resize for outputting a design in multiple sizes.

Explore PicMonkey Pro
Photo animations in PicMonkey

Animation is one way to take your designs from wow to W-O-W. Make your photos float, jiggle, swing, fade in, pop, zoom...so many options! And so many reasons to do so:

With PicMonkey, photo animations are as simple as a single poetic click.

Learn how to master animation

