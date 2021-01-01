Pair powerful text animation maker tools with templates
All of our designer-crafted templates come pre-sized and ready for you to add your own personal touch. Browse the template library to find one for your project, then put it into motion with text animation effects.
How to animate text in PicMonkey
Start a new project
Choose a template from our huge template library or start fresh with a blank canvas. Either option gives you a perfectly sized canvas.
Add text & customize
Replace the template’s text with your own or add a new text layer. Customize your text’s color, font type, size, and more.
Animate text
Select a text layer and click Animate on the Text Tools menu. Click an animation effect to add it to your text. Voila!
Download your design
Download your finished design as a GIF or MP4 file. It’ll autosave in Hub, PicMonkey’s cloud storage, in case you ever need to re-edit.
Add text effects
Whether you want a drop shadow or an inner shadow, PicMonkey has a slider-based tool that handles it all. So when you want to add text to photos or videos, you'll have tons of options to make your text look the best it can be.
Make GIFs from text animations
Words or phrases are sometimes all it takes to make a fun, impactful GIF. But that doesn't mean you're stuck with Comic Sans. Peruse our massive library of fonts and get choosin', or grab a text layout for instant words with style.
When it comes to text effects, PicMonkey's tools are unparalleled. Curving text and circular text are as easy as a single click. Outline and drop shadow offer tons of creative customizations. Colors, textures, and clipping masks are yours to tinker with.
Wait, there’s more! PicMonkey Pro is packed with features
When you become a Pro Subscriber you’ll also get access to more powerful features like: Brand kits, iStock by Getty stock photo library, Smart Resize, and the ability to upload your own fonts.