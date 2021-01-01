Free Trial

Text Animation Maker

Bring designs to life with our text animation maker tools, a PicMonkey Pro feature. Choose from hundreds of gorgeous fonts and eleven unique animation effects like Fade, Slide, Pulse, and Jiggle. Customize even further with trendy text effects and colors. Try for free today.

Pair powerful text animation maker tools with templates

All of our designer-crafted templates come pre-sized and ready for you to add your own personal touch. Browse the template library to find one for your project, then put it into motion with text animation effects.

Animating text in PicMonkey

PicMonkey's text animation maker tools provide the jolt of movement your text needs to create eye-popping, inspo-inducing designs.

Spice up presentations

Design the zeitgeist's next greatest GIF

Put together a scroll-stopping video ad

Take advantage of what PicMonkey Pro has to offer and relish in the glory of truly stunning designs.

Get the lowdown on animation

How to animate text in PicMonkey

Start a new project

Choose a template from our huge template library or start fresh with a blank canvas. Either option gives you a perfectly sized canvas. 

Add text & customize

Replace the template’s text with your own or add a new text layer. Customize your text’s color, font type, size, and more.

Animate text

Select a text layer and click Animate on the Text Tools menu. Click an animation effect to add it to your text. Voila!

Download your design

Download your finished design as a GIF or MP4 file. It’ll autosave in Hub, PicMonkey’s cloud storage, in case you ever need to re-edit.

Add text effects

Whether you want a drop shadow or an inner shadow, PicMonkey has a slider-based tool that handles it all. So when you want to add text to photos or videos, you'll have tons of options to make your text look the best it can be.

Make GIFs from text animations

Words or phrases are sometimes all it takes to make a fun, impactful GIF. But that doesn't mean you're stuck with Comic Sans. Peruse our massive library of fonts and get choosin', or grab a text layout for instant words with style.

When it comes to text effects, PicMonkey's tools are unparalleled. Curving text and circular text are as easy as a single click. Outline and drop shadow offer tons of creative customizations. Colors, textures, and clipping masks are yours to tinker with.

Wait, there’s more! PicMonkey Pro is packed with features

When you become a Pro Subscriber you’ll also get access to more powerful features like: Brand kits, iStock by Getty stock photo library, Smart Resize, and the ability to upload your own fonts.

Open up endless creative possibilities with a PicMonkey subscription
