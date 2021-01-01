Watercolor Textures
Choose one of our beautiful watercolor textures as a background for your image, or create your own with a watercolor brush tip.
How to create your own watercolor texture
Start with a blank canvas
Click Create new and choose a "canvas" size. Or type your custom dimensions and click Make it. You can add a paper or artboard texture for extra 3d feels.
Get the watercolor brush
Click Draw, then choose the watercolor brush from the Premium brushes section. Adjust size, hardness, and strength sliders and pick your color. You can use different colors and layer them together.
Paint it your way
Drag your mouse to make paint strokes across the image. Combine colors, go ombre, animate it, add a shadow or outline... you have all the tools of the editor at your fingertips!
Watercolor graphics to extend the look
Pick a watercolor graphic from our stylish artist-crafted graphics section, then choose Tint color to hit the exact color you have in mind. Or add any graphic, then choose a watercolor texture to fill it with.
Why use PicMonkey for your watercolor textures
Simple to sophisticated
Come for the one-click magic, stay for the high-end capabilities.
Create images your way
Create from a blank canvas or photo, or get ready-made style with a template.
Top-shelf design assets
Fonts, textures, graphics, stock images — everything is luxe and customizable.