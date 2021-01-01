Free Trial

Watercolor Textures

Choose one of our beautiful watercolor textures as a background for your image, or create your own with a watercolor brush tip.

How to create your own watercolor texture

Start with a blank canvas

Click Create new and choose a "canvas" size. Or type your custom dimensions and click Make it. You can add a paper or artboard texture for extra 3d feels.

Get the watercolor brush

Click Draw, then choose the watercolor brush from the Premium brushes section. Adjust size, hardness, and strength sliders and pick your color. You can use different colors and layer them together.

Paint it your way

Drag your mouse to make paint strokes across the image. Combine colors, go ombre, animate it, add a shadow or outline... you have all the tools of the editor at your fingertips!

Watercolor textures you can customize 'til the cows come home

Our ready-made watercolor textures aren't set in stone — there are so many ways you can get your own unique look.

Paint it on just the parts of the image you want it to show.

Add it as an image fill for text or graphics.

Adjust the saturation and fade.

Use Color Changer to shift it to any color you like.

And if you want to start with even more ready-made watercolor textures, just search on "watercolor" in our stock photo collections from Unsplash and iStockPhoto by Getty.

Create your own watercolor texture with Draw

Start with a blank canvas and paint your own watercolor background with Draw's premium watercolor brush tip.

Control the look and paint exactly how you want

Zhuzh it up after with endless tools and effects

Pair your DIY watercolor background with a design

Since you know what shape you need behind that text, what color you need to match that photo, or how much paper-y texture you want to show, you can make it all come together perfectly.

Watercolor graphics to extend the look

Pick a watercolor graphic from our stylish artist-crafted graphics section, then choose Tint color to hit the exact color you have in mind. Or add any graphic, then choose a watercolor texture to fill it with.

Why use PicMonkey for your watercolor textures

Simple to sophisticated

Come for the one-click magic, stay for the high-end capabilities.

Create images your way

Create from a blank canvas or photo, or get ready-made style with a template.

Top-shelf design assets

Fonts, textures, graphics, stock images — everything is luxe and customizable.

