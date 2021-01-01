The Posterize effect gives your image a painterly look in one click. Finetune it as much as you like, of course. Control the number of colors, detail, saturation, contrast, and fade (see again: the works).

Feeling sketchy? Use Edge Sketch instead — you’ll be left with one heck of an old skool, hand-drawn look. Or DIY to the extreme with the Draw tool and doodle to your heart’s content.