Make digital art masterpieces
Turn your photos into digital art with PicMonkey’s digital art maker tools. Add easy-to-use effects and customize — you’ll have something worthy of an art gallery wall in no time. Try PicMonkey for free today!
How to make digital art
Start with a photo
Click Create new in PicMonkey and upload your photo. Or pull one from our huge stock library, powered by Shutterstock.
Add an effect
Click Effects, then scroll down to the “Artsy” section. Start with Posterize, Edge Sketch, or Arcade. Each will give your photo its own unique digital art look.
Customize the look
Control the color, detail, saturation, contrast, and fade of your artwork using simple effect sliders.
Export & share
Download your design as a JPG or PNG, then share and impress!
Paint...sketch...draw — the works!
The Posterize effect gives your image a painterly look in one click. Finetune it as much as you like, of course. Control the number of colors, detail, saturation, contrast, and fade (see again: the works).
Feeling sketchy? Use Edge Sketch instead — you’ll be left with one heck of an old skool, hand-drawn look. Or DIY to the extreme with the Draw tool and doodle to your heart’s content.
Make things pop (art)
Capture a vintage pop art look in seconds, no art school or time traveling required. Just use the Warhol effect!
Like our other effects, YOU control the look. Choose your colors, adjust the brightness, contrast, and fade, then click apply. Andy Warhol would be proud!
Stock images like nobody’s business
No images? No problem. PicMonkey has a glorious stock photo library, powered by Shutterstock. Find millions of gorgeous images, all included with your subscription.
Turn them into wall-worthy paintings...add pencil lines and shading...make a pop art-inspired collage — your move!
Frequently asked questions
What is digital art? Digital art is technology-driven artwork. Things like computer-generated visual media, animated images, and 3D works are all forms of digital art.
How do I make prints of digital art? If you’re making your digital art in PicMonkey, you can size it how you want, then download as a PNG or JPG file for printing. Check out our guide, How to Make a High Resolution Image for Print or Web, for more help.
How do I make digital art look vintage? For something hand-drawn, use our Edge Sketch effect. However, we have a bunch of other vintage-style effects that you can use, like Dusk, Time Machine, Yester Color, Sepia, or Black and White. Each will give your image its own unique throwback look.