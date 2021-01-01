Free Intro Maker

Billions of people use YouTube, which means you don’t have much leeway to skimp out on a stellar video from start to finish. It all begins with the video intro; that bite-sized snippet of what your content is about. We don’t want to say it’s do this right or bust but...if your video intro isn’t straightforward, engaging, and informative, then why would someone keep watching? Put the same effort toward your intro that you’ve put into the main bulk of your content, and it’s likely to strike a chord with viewers!