Free Intro Maker

How to make a video intro
Start with a template to give yourself something customization-ready. Or, if you’re feeling truly inspired, channel that inspo into a blank canvas.
Swap in your own video to replace the existing video on the template. Crop or edit your video right on the canvas, apply effects, and position exactly where you want it. You can also browse our stock video collection for the perfect video footage.
Add text to your template or replace existing text with your own message. Adjust size and position as you see fit. Consider a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. You have hundreds of beautiful fonts to choose from!
When you’re all set, download your video as a shareable MP4 or GIF. We'll also always store your video in our cloud storage, so if you ever need to jump back into the editor and make changes, you can do so in a flash.
FAQs about video intros
A YouTube video intro is a short clip that you use to introduce your video. Remember in high school when your teacher used to yell at you about writing an engaging essay intro? Same goes for this medium.
Keep your design aligned with your brand. Typically, you want to aim for a message between 10-15 seconds that’s introductory by nature and lets viewers know what they’ll garner from your video. The best part about using a well-designed template is that, save for the informational component, you can use the template again and again to create structure and visual cohesion among your pieces of content.
As the term suggests, video intros introduce your video. So they’re the first thing any viewer will see. This is why you want an intro that’s informative, concise, and engaging.
