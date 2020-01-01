Mood Board Maker

Easily design mood boards with our templates

PicMonkey's mood board maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.

How to make a mood board

1
Pick a template

Choose a design you like from PicMonkey’s mood board templates.

2
Add photos

Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.

3
Customize

Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.

4
Share

Export or share to all your social channels.

Why PicMonkey for YouTube Banners

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular YouTube banners immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed YouTube banner template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.

Making a mood board with PicMonkey

Mood boards help lock down the look and feel of your brand. And having that clearly defined makes it a whole lot easier to create a cohesive, recognizable brand identity. That, dear friends, is why experts suggest starting with a brand mood board. Think about what makes your brand unique, and what you want to be known for. We'll show you how to create your own...

