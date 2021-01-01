Father's Day eCards
PicMonkey’s Father’s Day eCards make crafting custom digital cards a cinch. Choose from one of our beautiful templates for the ultimate design, then customize with graphics and fonts that will put a smile on Pop’s face. Start for free today!
How to make Father’s Day eCards
Open a customizable card template after browsing our huge template library. You can also get started with a blank canvas if you’d prefer total creative freedom.
Swap in your own photos or videos to replace the existing ones in the template. Crop or edit your photos right on the canvas, apply effects, and position them where you want them to be. You can use our stock photos or stock videos, too, to add some color or achieve the right aesthetic for your card.
Type your own words into the text boxes on a template, then adjust size or position, or try a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. Choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts to use on your card and don’t be afraid to use more than one! Check out our huge graphics library to put the finishing decorative touch on your card.
When you’re finished with your card design, export to send, or you can share directly from PicMonkey via email, a link, or onto social media. Your designs are always auto-saved to the cloud so that you can re-edit at any time. Pop’s going to be so happy!
Create dad-approved eCards with our templates
You wanna give Dad a rockstar-quality card, so why not start with a template? Choose from a ton of different designs and find the one that you know will give your dad all the feels.
FAQ about making Father’s Day eCards
What’s the difference between a card and an eCard?
A tradish card is one that you would make, print, and then give to your recipient. An eCard all hinges on the “e” — electronic! So, you’ll send your eCard as a digital file. What’s cool about these designs is that you have more creative freedom. Since they’re digital, you can use video and other moving images that you wouldn’t be able to feature in a paper card (unless you have some crazy high-tech equipment that we don’t know about...).
What should I put in my Father’s Day eCard?
Something special for your pa, of course! But really, you have plenty of options, and we’d wager you know your dad better than most. Keep it personalized, and use our design tools to help you out. You can upload and edit images of you two together, add quirky graphics that relate to his interests, or even implement a color scheme that centers around his favorite color. And don’t forget about text! Get creative with what you write and how you write it.
How do I share my Father's Day card?
There are a few different ways you can do this. Export and share with your dad directly from PicMonkey via email, or copy a link and send. You can also share with him via social media, or download yourself and attach the file to a personalized email.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?
Minimal learning curve
Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.
Extensive feature set
Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.
So much for so little
Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got millions of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image—all included with a subscription.
The PicMonkey Mobile App is for design on the go
Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.
Making Father’s Day eCards with PicMonkey
Word of advice — Father’s Day, Mother’s Day...they’re about appreciation. Don’t stress about buying Pop a new car. Just put time into designing him something that shows how much you care, like a Father’s Day eCard. With our designer-made, dad-stylish Father’s Day card templates, making your dad feel appreciated via DIY craftiness just got a whole lot easier. And if you’d like to pair a card and gift, we’ll show you how…