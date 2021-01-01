Please review our updated Terms of Use and Privacy & Cookies Policy before continuing to use our website.

Father's Day eCards

PicMonkey’s Father’s Day eCards make crafting custom digital cards a cinch. Choose from one of our beautiful templates for the ultimate design, then customize with graphics and fonts that will put a smile on Pop’s face. Start for free today!

Start a free trialMake a Father's Day eCard

How to make Father’s Day eCards

1
Start your project

Open a customizable card template after browsing our huge template library. You can also get started with a blank canvas if you’d prefer total creative freedom.

2
Add images

Swap in your own photos or videos to replace the existing ones in the template. Crop or edit your photos right on the canvas, apply effects, and position them where you want them to be. You can use our stock photos or stock videos, too, to add some color or achieve the right aesthetic for your card.

3
Add text & graphics

Type your own words into the text boxes on a template, then adjust size or position, or try a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. Choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts to use on your card and don’t be afraid to use more than one! Check out our huge graphics library to put the finishing decorative touch on your card.

4
Share or export your card

When you’re finished with your card design, export to send, or you can share directly from PicMonkey via email, a link, or onto social media. Your designs are always auto-saved to the cloud so that you can re-edit at any time. Pop’s going to be so happy!

Start a free trial

Create dad-approved eCards with our templates

You wanna give Dad a rockstar-quality card, so why not start with a template? Choose from a ton of different designs and find the one that you know will give your dad all the feels. 

Browse more Father's Day eCards

FAQ about making Father’s Day eCards

What’s the difference between a card and an eCard?

A tradish card is one that you would make, print, and then give to your recipient. An eCard all hinges on the “e” — electronic! So, you’ll send your eCard as a digital file. What’s cool about these designs is that you have more creative freedom. Since they’re digital, you can use video and other moving images that you wouldn’t be able to feature in a paper card (unless you have some crazy high-tech equipment that we don’t know about...).

What should I put in my Father’s Day eCard?

Something special for your pa, of course! But really, you have plenty of options, and we’d wager you know your dad better than most. Keep it personalized, and use our design tools to help you out. You can upload and edit images of you two together, add quirky graphics that relate to his interests, or even implement a color scheme that centers around his favorite color. And don’t forget about text! Get creative with what you write and how you write it.

How do I share my Father's Day card?

There are a few different ways you can do this. Export and share with your dad directly from PicMonkey via email, or copy a link and send. You can also share with him via social media, or download yourself and attach the file to a personalized email.  

Start a free trial

Create with graphics

We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.

See our graphics

Why use PicMonkey for design and photo editing?

Minimal learning curve

Our easy and intuitive tools allow you to start editing photos and creating spectacular designs immediately, no matter your skill level.

Extensive feature set

Start with a professionally designed template or take advantage of our high-powered tools to make custom images from scratch.

So much for so little

Get everything you need to create fabulous images for one low subscription price, with no one-off purchases or hidden costs.

Create with stock photos

We’ve got millions of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image—all included with a subscription.

See our stock photos

The PicMonkey Mobile App is for design on the go

Start your design on your laptop, run to a meeting, take a call, finish up your work on your phone using our Mobile App, post directly to social, or share with your colleagues. Whew! We know you’re busy, that’s why we’re at your service 24/7.

Start a free trial

See the latest articles in our Resource Center

Business Card Design: Everything You Need to Make Quality Business Cards
Use the Slideshow Maker to Create Photo or Video Presentations
Instagram Post Design Ideas & Tips
Brochure Design: Make a Tri-fold or a Digital Brochure
What’s New: PicMonkey Mobile App for iOS

Making Father’s Day eCards with PicMonkey

Word of advice — Father’s Day, Mother’s Day...they’re about appreciation. Don’t stress about buying Pop a new car. Just put time into designing him something that shows how much you care, like a Father’s Day eCard. With our designer-made, dad-stylish Father’s Day card templates, making your dad feel appreciated via DIY craftiness just got a whole lot easier. And if you’d like to pair a card and gift, we’ll show you how…

Learn more about DIY Father's Day cards and gift pairings
Unleash your inner-creative with a PicMonkey subscription
Start a free trial

See all the cards you can make in PicMonkey:

Grad cards
Invitations
Mother's Day card
Save the dates
Thanksgiving
Thank you cards
Valentines
Christmas cards
Easter card
Hanukkah card
Photo card
Holiday card