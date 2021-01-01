Checklist Maker
How to make a checklist
Grab yourself a checklist template to get started. If you're chock-full of design inspo, create your own from scratch with a blank canvas.
Give your checklist personality with customized graphics. Swap in your own text on the template if you’d like to define new sections. Then try a text effect like curve, outline, or drop shadow. You can also choose from hundreds of beautiful fonts to truly make the design your own.
Different colors elicit different feelings. Decide the vibe you’re going for, and consider various color combinations for your final design.
Your finished design will auto-save so that you can always edit it in the future. Once you’re happy with your product, download and print on some durable cardstock so that you can put your hard work to use!
Easily design beautiful checklists with our templates
PicMonkey’s checklist maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own. Find your perfect design below.
FAQs about making checklists
What’s the point of a checklist?
Daily or weekly to-dos, a much needed memory boost, positive visual affirmation...checklists cover it all! Use a checklist to stay organized, proactive, and moving forward in the hectic rush of daily life. Beautify yours for added inspo. You can check things off on a plain piece of notebook paper, or on a snazzy professionally designed template. Doesn’t the second option sound better?
Should I use a checklist?
Are you someone who craves that wonderful moment where you get to tangibly check off something you’ve completed? If so, a checklist might be for you. Not to mention — if you’re planning an event with a lot of steps or materials, a checklist is a fantastic way to make sure you don’t forget anything.
How do I accomplish the items on my checklist?
Set reasonable daily goals for yourself! Think about that old adage: “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” Too often, we like to give ourselves a grocery list of things to do each day, and when we don’t accomplish all of them (because it’s impossible), we feel bad. Keep your checklist actionable and manageable.
Making checklists with PicMonkey
