All the PicMonkey Tutorials!
Welcome to PicMonkey’s tutorials, grasshopper! Here, we will train you in the ancient arts of image editing. Quickly master the basics like sizing and cropping, or upgrade your skills with advanced techniques like masking or cloning. Follow along in the editor and you’ll be creating pro-looking images in no time.
Get an Exact Color Using Color Pickers, Hex Codes, and More
Red is red, but is this red really red? Learn how to specify an exact color in your designs.
Make a Circle Logo with Our Curved Text Tool
Design a circle logo with PicMonkey and start branding like a big shot.
Make a Monogram Logo with Our Monogram Maker
Learn how to craft a DIY monogram in just three easy steps. Seriously, we promise, fanciness is just...
Remove an Object From a Picture Using Clone
Don't stress stray thumbs, hairs, and errant family members. Use Clone to edit something out of a pi...
Create a Photo Sketch with Edge Sketch
Learn how to use the Edge Sketch tool and turn your pics into art.
Make a Circle Image in 4 Easy Steps
Crop a circle image out of your pics for buttons, avatars, and more.
Create a Brand Color Palette from an Image
Take the mystery out of color coordination—create a color palette with our collage maker and color p...
How to Make a Vision Board
Learn how to make a vision board with PicMonkey's desktop and mobile tools.
How to Use Your Own Fonts in PicMonkey
Upload your own fonts to use in PicMonkey desktop and mobile. Learn how.
How to Edit the Background of a Photo's Sky
Learn how to make your background pop by changing the color, look, or amping up the effects.
How to Make a Mirror Image
Making a mirror image is an easy way to turn an ordinary picture into something truly unique. And gu...
Make a Meme (and Win the Internet) in Minutes
Put your hilarious pics and witty words to work and make a meme with PicMonkey's tools.