Creating a flat lay photo is one of the easiest ways to take your Instagram posts from “nice” to “are you a production designer? This looks like it was in Vogue.” Whether you want to create some sweet Facebook ads for your small business or up your personal branding game, we’ll take you through all the steps to creating the perfect flat lay photo. Peep this video, and scroll down for some in-depth tips:

1. Get inspired

If you’re not sure where to get started, or what direction you wanna take, we suggest browsing Pinterest or Instagram with the #flatlay to get an idea of what looks you like. Or browse our Pinterest pins and other templates for inspo.

2. Assemble your props

What’s the theme of your flat lay photo? Maybe you’re running a beauty blog and the answer is super straightforward (cosmetics!) or maybe you’re going for something a little less concrete (like trying to capture the feeling of excitement before an impending journey). Whatever you’re going for, keep your theme in mind while selecting your props so you end up with a cohesive look.

Pick a lot of props (more than you would conceivably use) so that you can swap things in and out while you’re composing your shot. Also, try to pick objects of varying sizes and shapes in order to create visual interest. Lastly, it helps to have a color palette in mind while you’re picking your props—the color coordination adds to the overall polish.

3. Grab an extra pair of hands

Some of our favorite flat lay photos look more “candid” because they include people (or, more accurately, body parts). If you want to create a look that has a sense of movement and action, consider enlisting the help of a friend/hand model. It’ll be way easier/less impossible than trying to pose and photograph yourself.

4. Pick a background

When choosing a background, it’s best to keep things simple. A plain white background works well because it won’t distract from your props, but you can also pick a neutral like a wood floor or table. If you want to use a colored background, you can get crafty by taping some matte wrapping paper to a floor or table. Or, consider investing in some vinyl backdrops to easily create a rustic look. You could also magically erase any background you have and put in a new one with our background remover.

5. Compose your shot

Now that you have all your props and your background, it’s time to get organized. Set up next to a window and try to shoot in the morning or late afternoon, when you’ll get the best light. Try not to use a flash, as this is going to create shadows.

When setting up your shot, leave a little bit of space between each object. This will help highlight each prop and keep your shot from looking cluttered. Create balance in your photo by mixing smaller objects with larger objects and placing objects of similar colors on both sides of the image.

If you want to post this photo to Instagram, a square layout will look really nice. If you’re shooting with your phone, it’s easy to set up a shot by picking the square setting in your camera.

6. Leave space for text and graphics

You might want to leave some space where you can add text or graphics in post-production. If you’re creating an ad, this is where you can add your brand name and logo. Or if you’re going for a more inspirational look, you can stick in a quote.

7. Shoot from above

Climb up on a ladder or step stool and get shooting. Creating distance between you and the flat lay will help you fit everything into the shot. This is also one of the only ways to ensure that your photo really looks flat.

Once you’re up there, take a few test shots and don’t be afraid to keep moving props around until it looks just right. When you have your perfect shot, it’s time to get editing.

8. Work some basic editing magic

Use the Clone tool to get rid of any distractions in your background.

You might have a good photo, but there are a few simple edits you can make to seriously up the wow factor.

To make these edits in PicMonkey:

From the homepage, click Create new and choose your photo’s location. Once you click your photo, it’ll open in the Editor.

If you haven’t done so already, you can easily crop your photo into a square by clicking Crop and selecting Square from the drop-down menu. Move the crop into place and click Apply .

Go to the Colors tool and adjust the Saturation slider to make your colors pop. Click Apply when it looks just right.

Hop over to the Exposure tool and adjust the Contrast slider to either brighten up your image or make it a little more sultry. When you’re done, click Apply .

Finally, go into Sharpen and adjust the Sharpness slider to bring everything into focus. Apply it and you’re all set.

If you want a one-click solution, you can also try out the Auto adjust button at the top of the Basic Edits section of the Edits tab. If you don’t love the results, just click the Undo button in the bottom toolbar.

9. Add text and graphics

If you left space in your image for some text and overlays, now’s the time to add them in.

To add text:

Go to the Text tab (the uppercase and lowercase “T”).

Click Add text box at the top of the tab.

Type your words and then place the text box over to the blank space in your photo.

Turn the top handle to rotate the text, and pull the corner handles to adjust its size.

Use the Text palette to adjust the font, size, color, fade, and add any text effects.

To add graphics:

Go to the Graphics tab (the shapes icon).

Add one of our graphics by clicking it, or add your own by clicking the Add your own image button.

Drag the overlay over the blank space.

Turn the top handle to rotate and pull the corner handles to adjust your graphic’s size.

Use the Graphic palette to adjust the color, fade, and blend modes.

When you’re done, click Export in the top toolbar to download your design to your computer., The latest version of your design is automatically saved to Hub.

10. Post it and bask in the glory of your social media savvy

Click Share at the top of the screen and post directly to your social media feeds. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the shiny glow of all your newly acquired likes.