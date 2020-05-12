Video Tutorial

Remove an Object From a Picture Using Clone

Don't stress stray thumbs, hairs, and errant family members. Use Clone to edit something out of a pi...
How to Use Your Own Fonts in PicMonkey

Upload your own fonts to use in PicMonkey desktop and mobile. Learn how.
One-Click Background Eraser to Remove Photo Backgrounds

Remove a photo background with one click using PicMonkey's instant Background Eraser.
Flat Lays Fo Dayzzz: 10 Tips for Acing the Internet’s Chicest Trend

Conquer Pinterest and Instagram with our flat lay photography secrets.
Photo Editing for Beginners

Learn about basic photo editing techniques and PicMonkey features.
Cool Photo Editing Tips Nobody Knows

We’ve got some hidden gems to tell you about: cool photo editing tips and tricks to make you better,...
5 Tips for a Natural-looking Photo Touch Up

Learn how to retouch a photo with PicMonkey's touch up effects.
Make a Seamless Instagram Carousel Post in PicMonkey

How to Make a Blinking Text Instagram Post

Here's an easy workaround to get the flashing text look in Instagram. It involves making a short vid...
How to Make 5 Ripped Paper Designs in PicMonkey

The layered, ripped paper design technique makes for a surrealist, eye-catching social media post. W...
Get the Soft Grunge Aesthetic Look

Make Quality Video Graphics to Level-Up Your YouTube Videos

Snazzify your videos with custom graphics! We'll show ya how in this tutorial.
Hub 101: Intro to Hub Storage and More

Hub storage from PicMonkey helps you organize, autosave, and share your projects and touched-up phot...
How to Use Graphics

Create amazing designs with masks, blend modes, layers, and more.
Tutorial: How to Use PicMonkey

Make cool things now with New PicMonkey's tools, templates, and text.
