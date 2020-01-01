All About the Graphic Palette

The Graphic palette launches when you’ve added a graphic to your canvas. The palette has three tabs for customizing your graphic’s look: Adjust, Effects, and Erase.

ADJUST Tab

Color circles: Click the color circle to change a color in the graphic.

Fade : Use the slider to make your graphic more transparent.

Blend mode : Select a blend mode to make your graphic blend in differently with the background.

Rotate / Flip : Use the circle arrows to rotate the graphic, or the triangles to flip it across a horizontal or vertical line.

Crop : Change the size of your graphic.

Replace with image: Click to replace your graphic with an image from Hub, your computer, stock photos, etc.

Trashcan : Remove the graphic from your canvas.

More options (3 dots): Choose either “Revert” or “Flatten” to remove or lock in your edits.

EFFECTS Tab

From the Effects tab on the Graphic palette you can style your graphics. Check the box for the default effect. Customize the effect further by clicking the caret and adjusting the effect to your liking.:

Drop Shadow: put a shadow underneath your graphic for a 3-D effect.

Inner Shadow: put a shadow inside your graphic for an engraved look.

Outline: Put a color outline around your graphic.

Knockout: Removes the graphic/image and leaves behind the shadows and/or outline.

ERASE Tab

From the Erase tab in the Graphic palette you can adjust an eraser’s settings to remove part of your graphic. Click the Paintbrush tab to paint any erased portion back on.