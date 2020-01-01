Baby Announcement Maker
Make stunning designs with PicMonkey's custom baby announcement maker. You'll be amazed at what you can create — no design skills required.
Easily design a baby announcement with our templates
PicMonkey's baby announcement maker is easy to use. Our designer-crafted templates are super simple to customize and make your own.
How to make a baby announcement
Choose a baby announcement design that you like from PicMonkey’s templates.
Replace photos with your own or from our stock photo library.
Replace text with your own, and customize color, size, and text effects.
Export or share to all your social channels.
Create with graphics
We’ve got thousands of awesome graphics in a multitude of styles, shapes, and sizes that you can use to create designs that will get noticed.
Create with stock photos
We’ve got tons of gorgeous, authentic stock photos taken by some of the best photographers in the world that you can use to create a truly unique image.
Making baby announcements in PicMonkey
Our baby announcement templates will help you tell the people you care about that there are some new teeny tiny toes to tickle and squishy cheeks to pinch. All of our templates are made by pro designers, so it’s hard to go wrong. Pick one that feels just right, and then customize it by swapping out the fonts, changing the colors, adding some graphics, and including a pic (or 10) of your new arrival.