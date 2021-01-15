Sleep is a time to power down the mind and let go of worry. It’s a way to rediscover peace, for however long, all starting with that glorious moment when your head meets pillow and relaxation seizes hold of all senses. Good sleep comes from good vibes. You can help friends, significant others, and family find tranquility in their dreams when you send them off to bed with a sweet note. Explore our collection of good night messages and pair one with an equally dreamy design that’ll leave your recipient counting sheep with a smile on their face.

Romantic good night messages

Give your loved one the gift of a good night’s sleep by letting them know you’re thinking of them at bedtime. These romantic good night messages are perfect in those instances where you can’t be together, but they work just as well when shared right before you fall asleep next to one another.

Let’s meet each other on the bridge between our dreams and hold hands.

I’ve searched my dreams for the perfect person, and found them in you.

Your love takes me through the day. Take my love with you through slumber.

Good night, my love. May your sleep be as true as you.

Know that you are always with me on the journey we call Sleep.

Sleep allows me to take all of our special moments from the day and grow my love for you.

You are the reason I wake up every day. Sleep well, my love.

Friendly good night messages

Validate your friendships with these genuine messages, sure to be appreciated by all.

Every night before bed, I can’t help but be thankful for our friendship.

Wishing you a peaceful night’s rest.

You deserve a good night’s sleep, because you’re a good friend. Sleep well!

Thanks for being my best friend. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Good night!

You’re the best, above all the rest. Our friendship means so much to me, I hope sleep brings you all the Zs.

Can’t wait until the next time we get to hang! Have a good night’s sleep.

Our friendship feels like it was born in a dream. Thanks for being you. Good night!

Descriptive good night messages

There’s a reason that sleep stories have become so popular: They employ powerful description and figurative language to lull listeners into serene slumber. These descriptive good night messages, coupled with a hypnotic design, can do the same.

Climb under the soft blankets of slumber and topple into your imagination’s wildest dreams.

Sleep is a powerful contagion, the only antidote being to embrace it with open arms.

Let us find restoration in relaxing, discovery in dreaming, and happiness in waking up each morning.

Drift off from the shores of consciousness and into a deeper form of being. One where your worries are washed away like sand and your dreams return with the tide.

Enjoy the subtle delicacies of a good night’s rest: tangible comfort, dreamy adventures, harmonious restoration.

When you wake in the vast fields of your dreams, rejoice in the sun’s rejuvenating rays. The soft relief of a peaceful breeze. An endless scape of comfort and tranquility.

Tonight, hug sleep like a long lost lover, reunited with one another at just the right time.

Famous quotes about sleep

People have a lot to say about sleep. Check out these famous quotes and see if one is worth sharing with someone.

“It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.” -- John Steinbeck

“Never waste any time you can spend sleeping.” -- Frank H. Knight

“The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night’s sleep.” -- E. Joseph Cossman

“Happiness consists of getting enough sleep. Just that, nothing more.” -- Robert A. Heinlein

“Anyone can escape into sleep, we are all geniuses when we dream, the butcher the poet’s equal there.” -- Emil Cioran

“I count it as a certainty that in paradise, everyone naps.” -- Tom Hodgkinson

“ A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book.” -- Irish Proverb

Design tips for dreamy goodnight messages

A beautifully designed good night message shows someone just how much you care. It gives them a dash of positivity to end their day, no matter what happened before crawling into bed. That’s a real gift. When we go to bed sad or angry, we’re hurting our chances of a good night’s rest.

Ready to design your message? Read through a few of our design tips below.

1. Pick your color palette

Colors evoke emotions and create experiences (Think about the phrase “Feeling blue.” Emotion, right?) When designing your good night message, consider how you can use colors to complement your words. Colors like blue, black, purple, teal, gold, and silver all paint a nighttime picture. Check out our comprehensive post on color theory to learn more about the cool complexities that come with using colors in designs.

2. Play with texture

Texturing can seriously elevate your images, patterns, colors, etc. Think of texture as the feel of something. If that seems obvious, let’s take it a step further. In design language, texture is about illusion. Better yet — physical illusion. You want your image to look and feel as real as possible, doubly so when creating a provocative and otherworldly good night message.

3. Publish your content

If you’re printing your image, we recommend a PNG file for the cleanest output. If sharing digitally, a JPG will work just fine. Keep in mind, there’s plenty of creative wiggle room when choosing what to do with your message. Beyond sharing with someone special, why not post an eye-catching design for your social media followers? Or beautify one of our descriptive good night messages and use it as wall art in your bedroom. What’s that old proverb? Variety is the spice of life. You have plenty of options when choosing how to use your design!

