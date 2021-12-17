There is true power in visualizing your dreams, goals, and aspirations—and practicing what you preach. Manifesting your dreams is more than pasting vision board ideas together and calling it a day. True success comes out of consistent hard work and a change in mentality.

Learn the ins and outs of vision boards and get inspired to turn your dreams into reality with these five vision board ideas.

What is a vision board?

A vision board is a collection of images or quotes that are catered to one’s personal goals, dreams, and affirmations. Images are often sourced from magazines or Pinterest, but you can certainly create a digital vision board.

Making a vision board helps you become more self-aware and manifest your ideas into reality. Plus, the beauty in vision board designs is that they can take on different shapes and appearances—they are, after all, catered to you.

Maybe your goal is to start a side hustle or become more confident in the new year; find imagery that supports what you want!

While vision boards are an effective step in realizing and visualizing short- or long-term goals, they require a mentality change as well. According to Dr. Tchiki Davis, a vision board’s connection to the “law of attraction” is not scientifically supported, but it is a powerful tool in helping develop a growth mindset and achieve goals.

5 vision board ideas and inspiration

Ready to make your own vision board? Check out these 5 ideas first.

1. Speak quotes and affirmations into existence

Image via yourcoachmeg.

A huge part of bringing something into life is speaking it into existence. Manifestations become effective when you create a positive growth mindset around your goals and affirmations.

Find quotes online or in print (such as magazines) that speak to you, clip or crop away, and paste them in an area that you will see on a frequent basis—such as a phone background, computer desktop, or journal.

2. Visualize your goals and achievements

Image via Emily Swaffield.

Your goals—whether they’re financial, career-based, or travel-based—should be prioritized when curating your vision board. Maybe you’re set on getting that promotion, starting your own business, or traveling to your dream destination. Find some money-themed imagery or quotes, palm trees (or mountains, if that’s more your cup of tea), and get to arranging.

3. Curate yearly plans and visions

Image via Temi Manning.

There’s nothing like sitting down with yourself at the beginning of a new year and doing the hard work on what you want the upcoming year to bring. Are there plans you want to make and look forward to? Maybe you want to finally tackle that renovation and create your dream kitchen, because what better time is there than now? Get past that procrastination hump and get your plans in order for the year.

4. Intentional reflections

Image via Alexandra Alvarez.

In addition to planning for the year ahead, there is tremendous value in reflecting on your values and cherishing what is important to you, and putting it all together. Plan an afternoon or evening with you and you alone and curate an intentional vision board.

5. A collection of positivity

Image via Sock Bun Studios on Pinterest.

Not all vision boards need to be personal goals, aspirations, and plans for the current or upcoming year. Instead, source inspiring images that bring you joy, whether online or in a glossy magazine. Having a little space dedicated to positive images and quotes can do absolute wonders for your well-being and bring the simple joys into your daily life.

How to make your own vision board

Before going on an image and quote sourcing spree, you’ll need to jot down and align your values, motivations, and goals. Spend some time with a pen and paper and do a deep brain dive.

Align your values to your goals

Start off by prioritizing what matters to you and align them to yearly yet achievable goals. What truly matters to you? What gives you satisfaction and meaning? Jot down your values and priorities and keep them in the forefront of your mind when putting together your vision board.

Find what motivates you

Achieving your goals is admittedly easier when you have something (or someone) that motivates you. Why are your goals so important to you? What is the light at the end of the tunnel that continues to beckon you? Make sure these goals are attuned to you and your values.

Plan your board with a template or paper

Once you’ve compiled your priorities, goals, and values, it’s now time to get creative. If you're making a vision board the traditional way, pull up Pinterest or a pile of magazines and get to work.

Another option? Start with one of our vision board templates. PicMonkey comes loaded with free stock photos from Shutterstock, so you can find what you need, plus pepper in graphics and text.

Save inspirational images and quotes on a Pinterest board or file folder. Make these vision boards your own in PicMonkey.

Find images and quotes that truly speak to you and bring you motivation and inspiration. Focus on the emotional response you get when coming across images. Tap into your inner Marie Kondo and ask, does it spark joy? Source images that get a positive response and start placing them on your sheet of paper or vision board document.

Once you’re satisfied with your collection of images, start strategically placing them on your canvas of choice. Resize, crop, and rotate your images until you have a placement that speaks to you.

Put your board where you can see it

Once you’ve created your vision board, pat yourself on the back for a job well done and display your board in a highly visible area. Save as your laptop or phone background, or place on a wall or in a frame. Keeping your vision board visible is key to consistently visualizing your goals and turning them into reality.