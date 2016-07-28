There’s a lot to love about the new PicMonkey mobile app—Draw! Stickers! Ludicrously easy adjustments!—and while we’re not one to play favorites, we do kinda have a thing for painting on and erasing photo effects (and we think you will too). That’s because the ability to add effects to photos just the way you want ’em opens up entire new galaxies of creative possibilities, so you can transform great photos into “OMG how did they do that?!” type images.

Wondering what we mean? Check out how one of our own—*cough* CEO Frits Habermann—used the effects in the app to snazzify his pic of Rembrandt van Rijn’s the “Night Watch” at the Rijksmuseum. It made our eyes so incredibly happy, we had to borrow the look and record the steps used to make it.

The result is this two-ish minute tutorial. Consider it your photo editing Mr. Miyagi—we’ll walk you through the effect on, effect off basics as we go through the steps to get one (karate) kickin’ look. When you’re done watching, you’ll have all the knowledge you need to make your own effect-ilicious photos.

Here’s the gist of how to paint on and erase photo effects with the PicMonkey mobile app: