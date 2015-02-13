Video Tutorial: Swatches’ Graphic Patterns

Collage swatches are a visual workhorse that can anchor your design with bright graphic patterns. Learn ’em up in this Valentines treat bag video tutorial.

Tip: don’t forget that you can create a one-cell collage! If you want a polka dot background as the base of a single-image graphic, start in Collage. In the default collage layout, click the “X” in the corners of all but one cell to get rid of them, and then drag your fave swatch over to that cell to fill it with the beauty. Click the Edit button on the top toolbar to bring it into the Editor to add text, graphics, or photos on top.