Learn How to Turn Photos Into Illustrations

Learn how to turn photos into illustrations with a few simple effects.
Help! Why Are My Photos So Dark?

Are dark photos getting you down? This article unravels why underexposure can happen and what you ca...
Set the Mood with Light Effects

Set your pictures off with some sultry mood lighting. Whether you want Bokeh Shapes or Lens Flare, i...
Use These Makeup Tips to Take Your Touch Up Game to the Next Level

Tons of our Touch Up features are inspired by makeup. Just for you, we've compiled a list of makeup ...
Learn How to Make a Color Pop Photo with PicMonkey Mobile

What’s black and white and red all over? A color pop photo made in the PicMonkey app! Watch this nif...
Hub and Mobile are Better Together

This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to...
The Fantastic 5: Picture-Perfecting Adjustments You Can Make On Your Phone

Learn all about the powerful image-improving tools in the PicMonkey mobile app, and make better pict...
Add Effects to Photos (and Create Artsy Looks) on the Go

Learn to create your own "OMG how did they do that?!" type images by painting on and erasing photo e...
Online Dating Picture Tips to Drop All the Jaws

Ready to start your virtual quest for companionship? Check out these shooting and editing tips for o...
How to Create Beautiful Black and White Portraits

Put these editing tips to use, and start creating black and white portraits that are so much more th...
Creating a Great School Portrait

Learn how to create A+ portraits with these shooting and editing tips.
Cooking with Custom Effects: Flavorful Photo Filter Combos

Wanna immortalize your favorite photo effects? Get started with one of PicMonkey's favorite custom e...
Editing Tips for Top-Notch Headshots

Make sure your profile pics are head and shoulders above the rest with these headshot editing quick ...
4 Common Photo Flubs You Can Fix with a Filter

Fretting over that slightly-off photo? See how these filters can solve four frequently occurring pic...
Rotate Your Images the Beyond-Easy Way

Do inverted selfies and slightly off-kilter cityscape shots have you ready to pull your hair out? Le...
