Posts tagged with ‘Photo Editing Tips’
Learn How to Turn Photos Into Illustrations
Learn how to turn photos into illustrations with a few simple effects.
Help! Why Are My Photos So Dark?
Are dark photos getting you down? This article unravels why underexposure can happen and what you ca...
Set the Mood with Light Effects
Set your pictures off with some sultry mood lighting. Whether you want Bokeh Shapes or Lens Flare, i...
Use These Makeup Tips to Take Your Touch Up Game to the Next Level
Tons of our Touch Up features are inspired by makeup. Just for you, we've compiled a list of makeup ...
Learn How to Make a Color Pop Photo with PicMonkey Mobile
What’s black and white and red all over? A color pop photo made in the PicMonkey app! Watch this nif...
Hub and Mobile are Better Together
This tutorial walks through two of PicMonkey's latest features – Hub and mobile – showing you how to...
The Fantastic 5: Picture-Perfecting Adjustments You Can Make On Your Phone
Learn all about the powerful image-improving tools in the PicMonkey mobile app, and make better pict...
Add Effects to Photos (and Create Artsy Looks) on the Go
Learn to create your own "OMG how did they do that?!" type images by painting on and erasing photo e...
Online Dating Picture Tips to Drop All the Jaws
Ready to start your virtual quest for companionship? Check out these shooting and editing tips for o...
How to Create Beautiful Black and White Portraits
Put these editing tips to use, and start creating black and white portraits that are so much more th...
Creating a Great School Portrait
Learn how to create A+ portraits with these shooting and editing tips.
Cooking with Custom Effects: Flavorful Photo Filter Combos
Wanna immortalize your favorite photo effects? Get started with one of PicMonkey's favorite custom e...
Editing Tips for Top-Notch Headshots
Make sure your profile pics are head and shoulders above the rest with these headshot editing quick ...
4 Common Photo Flubs You Can Fix with a Filter
Fretting over that slightly-off photo? See how these filters can solve four frequently occurring pic...