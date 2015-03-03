How to Fix Throwaway Photos: Video Tutorial

Hey, you! Yeah, you, trashing dozens of pics in the pursuit of your masterpiece. Before you overflow the digital garbage can, consider using PicMonkey and learn how to fix bad photos. Photographer Beryl Ayn Young is here with some super quick tips on how to turn your throwaways into totally-fixables in no time. Open your own picture in the Editor to play along at home!

How to Fix Photos

  1. Open PicMonkey’s Photo Editor

  2. Crop and rotate your photo

  3. Add brightness or darkness to your photo

  4. Play with contrast to bring out elements of the image

  5. Sharpen image to reduce noise and blurriness

Beryl Ayn Young is a professional photographer by chance and a teacher to the core. Check her out on Twitter!

The possibilities are endless when you get a PicMonkey membership.
Start your free trial!

This article was written by PicMonkey Staff, a multicellular organism of hive-minded sub-parts who just wanna get you the ideas and information you crave, so you can make powerful images that level up your business.

Categories: Photo Editing, Tutorials
Tags: Photo Editing Tips

Related Articles

11 Common Photo Editing Mistakes to Avoid
Like chocolate, Netflix, and the rest of life’s greatest pleasures, it’s easy to go overboard with PicMonkey. Here are the 11 most common photo editing mistakes to avoid when you’re getting started, working fast, or just being a little forgetful.
Tutorial: Day of the Dead
Celebrate the Day of the Dead in skeletal style with PicMonkey's special calavera photo effects.
Beginner Photo Editing
New to photo editing? This in-depth PicMonkey tutorial will teach you all skills you need to turn your photo into a masterpiece.
How to Enhance Your Pics with Unsharp Mask
Add extra polish to your pictures with our unsharp mask and sharpening features.