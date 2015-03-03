Hey, you! Yeah, you, trashing dozens of pics in the pursuit of your masterpiece. Before you overflow the digital garbage can, consider using PicMonkey and learn how to fix bad photos. Photographer Beryl Ayn Young is here with some super quick tips on how to turn your throwaways into totally-fixables in no time. Open your own picture in the Editor to play along at home!

How to Fix Photos

Open PicMonkey’s Photo Editor Crop and rotate your photo Add brightness or darkness to your photo Play with contrast to bring out elements of the image Sharpen image to reduce noise and blurriness

Beryl Ayn Young is a professional photographer by chance and a teacher to the core. Check her out on Twitter!