How to Use Your Own Fonts in PicMonkey

Upload your own fonts to use in PicMonkey desktop and mobile. Learn how.
What’s New: PicMonkey Mobile App for iOS

Come check out all the new stuff in the PicMonkey mobile app for iOS!
Background Remover Comes to the PicMonkey App

Use PicMonkey's background remover app to instantly erase the background of your photo with one clic...
5 Mobile App Features to Spice Up Every Photo

Quickly customize your photos with PicMonkey Mobile.
How to Brighten Dark Photos on Your Phone or iPad

Discover easy-peasy ways to save dark pics, and stop throwing memories in the trash(can icon).
Get Your Social Feeds Summer-Ready with the PicMonkey App

Add a doodle or a splash of sun with PicMonkey Mobile.
Create Designs with the PicMonkey Mobile App

Make beautiful designs with just a pinch, tap, or swipe. We'll show you how with the free PicMonkey ...
5 Ways to Take Your Mobile Designs to New Heights

Only using a laptop to create graphic designs is *so* 2011. Now you can do nearly everything from yo...
Letter Spacing Brings Out the Best in Your Text

Letter spacing, tracking, and leading can have a huge impact on your design.
5 Reasons You’ll Love the PicMonkey iPad App

Put the PicMonkey mobile app on your iPad, and create amazerating images wherever you roam. (Without...
Get Your Designs Centered with Snap Alignment on PicMonkey Mobile

Oh, Snap! Snap alignment is available on the PicMonkey mobile app! Straighten your text and center y...
How to Get Great Social Media Profile Pictures with Your Phone or iPad

Everything you need to create the perfect social media profile picture is right in your pocket (and ...
The PicMonkey Mobile App: Now in Spanish!

Spanish speakers rejoice! The PicMonkey mobile app is now available in Spanish.
Mobile Touch Up is Gonna Blow Your Gray Matter

Zap zits and remove wrinkles with just the tap of a button on the PicMonkey Mobile app. This vid wil...
Social Media Image Sizes Are a Breeze with the PicMonkey Mobile App

With our preset crop sizes, you can post to your favorite social media sites anywhere, anytime.
