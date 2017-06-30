Shopping online, getting directions, booking flights, streaming movies, checking the weather, video calling your pets. Now you can add “creating graphic designs” to the long list of things you no longer need a computer for, thanks to your phone (or iPad). Huzzah!

How snap alignment works

If you want to add text or a sticker to your image with the PicMonkey mobile app, you can place it wherever you want by moving it with your finger.

When you’re moving an object around and you approach either the middle of the horizontal plane or the middle of the vertical plane, a thin blue line will appear showing you where the middle of your image is. If you let go when the line appears, the object will be centered along that line.

If you’re searching for the exact center of your image, two blue lines will appear along the X and Y axes when you’ve found it. (Bullseye!)

45 degree rotations

If you put two fingers on a sticker and turn your fingers on the screen, it’ll rotate the sticker in whatever direction your fingers are moving. Thanks to the alignment lines, you can see when your sticker has been turned a perfect 45 degrees.

Design masterpieces (made on mobile!)

Placing text in just the right spot is supa easy.

Line ‘em up! Stack stickers on top of each other or place them next to each other.