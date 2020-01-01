PicMonkey Pro Features

A PicMonkey Pro subscription gives you ultimate creative freedom with a suite of powerful tools like instant background remover, and features like millions of free iStock by Getty photos 

Instant Background Remover

Erase your photo’s background with a single click. This auto-magical feature is exclusively Pro-only, and well worth it. Perfect for product shots, creating logos, YouTube thumbnails, and more.

Time-saving Smart Resize

Create multiple versions of a single design in a matter of seconds. Quickly resize your post/ad/banner to fit everywhere you want to advertise or share your brand. Perfect for digital marketers!

iStock by Getty stock photos

Your Pro Subscription includes access to literally millions of high-quality stock photos from the iStock by Getty and Unsplash libraries. Not sold separately, a world of integrated images awaits.

Handy Brand Kits

Stash all your brand colors, fonts, graphics, and templates in one place so you don’t have to search every time you want to use your faves. Build your brand kit and it’ll follow you all throughout PicMonkey.

Use your own fonts

Upload your favorite fonts to PicMonkey to use in your designs. Only Pro subscribers can take advantage of this feature, giving you all the brand uniqueness you need.

Mobile app Pro features

A Pro Subscription unlocks all the special features on the free PicMonkey mobile app. One-click background remover, premium effects, touch up tools, and exclusive sticker packs are all included.

Chock-full of features, a PicMonkey Pro subscription is the best deal out there! Upgrade or try today.
