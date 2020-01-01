Standard photo print sizes
Trying to convert your digital image pixels into cold, hard, printable inches? Here are conversion numbers for common photo sizes. And while you're at it, try editing that photo to really make it sing.
Pixels to inches
Not seeing the size you want in our chart? No problem. Just multiply the number of inches in your intended print size by 300 and that’ll give you the pixel dimensions (assuming your printer is set at the standard 300 dots per inch).
For example, 3 x 5 inches becomes 900 x 1500 pixels.
If you’re using the metric system and want to convert centimeters to pixels, multiply the number of centimeters by 118.11.
|PRINT SIZE (IN)
|IMAGE SIZE (PIXELS)
|3 x 5
|900 x 1500
|4 x 6
|1200 x 1800
|5 x 7
|1500 x 2100
|8 x 8
|2400 x 2400
|8 x 10
|2400 x 3000
|8.5 x 11
|2550 x 3300
|9 x 16
|2700 x 4800
|11 x 14
|3300 x 4200
|11 x 16
|3300 x 4800
ISO to pixels
This chart gives you international standard print sizes. A0 is one square meter and each consecutive size is half the size of the one before it. ISO standard print sizes are used less frequently in the U.S. and Canada, although some sizes are common for specific things. For example, A7 is the size of a note card.
|ISO STANDARD
|IMAGE SIZE (PIXELS)
|A0
|9933 x 14043
|A1
|7016 x 9933
|A2
|4961 x 7016
|A3
|3508 x 4961
|A4
|2480 x 3508
|A5
|1748 x 2480
|A6
|1240 x 1748
|A7
|874 x 1240
Resizing an image
The way you resize your photo depends on whether the photo is bigger or smaller than your intended printing size:
If your image is larger than your intended print size, but it has the same proportions, use Resize and check Keep proportions.
If your image is larger than your intended print size and it has different proportions, use Crop. You’ll have to lose some pixels on either the length or the width.
If your image is smaller than your intended print size, use Resize to make it bigger. But keep in mind that the bigger you go, the less sharp your image quality will become.
To learn more about resizing for printing, check out our comprehensive guide.
To see all the ways that you can print your resized image, take a look at out our Online Printing Resource for Literally Everything.
To resize your image in PicMonkey:
Click the Edits tab (the top icon in the blue column on the left).
Select the Resize tool.
Enter the pixel dimensions.
Click Apply.
Click the chain icon to keep proportions the same, and you'll only need to enter dimensions in one of the boxes — PicMonkey figures out the rest.
To crop your image in PicMonkey:
Click the Edits tab (the top-most icon on the far left).
Select Crop Canvas.
Enter the pixel dimensions (based on the table). You can also scroll through the drop-down menu to choose an inches-by-inches value.
Adjust the crop area by dragging from the center of the image.
If you want to change the aspect ratio from portrait to landscape or vice versa, click the Rotate crop button (curved arrow icon).
Click Apply.