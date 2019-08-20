In our never-ending quest to make the design and photo editing experience the best it can possibly be for our customers, PicMonkey has partnered with Unsplash and iStock by Getty to offer our subscribers an integrated library of millions of stock photos. Our Pro subscribers have access to all the photos, while our Basic subscribers can freely access the Unsplash collection.

Read more about iStock by Getty stock photos, or continue to learn about the free Unsplash library.

Choose from an array of unique photos

We’re super excited about working with Unsplash, a community of incredible, highly accomplished photographers who are offering up some of their best work for free. Unsplash is dedicated to helping creators, entrepreneurs, and small-business owners realize their design dreams and achieve their creative goals.

Unsplash is known for stock photos that look anything but. Far from the staged, canned and humdrum photos most associated with stock photography, Unsplash photos are candid, authentic, and real. You’ll find everything from fashion to food, travel to interiors, people to animals, and so much more.

Access Unsplash photos in PicMonkey

The process of including an Unsplash photo in your design is 100 percent seamless. When you’re working in the PicMonkey editor, just click the Photos tab and you’ll immediately see a collection of available photos. To find one that fits your needs, use the search bar at the top of the column. Once you pinpoint your desired photo, click and drag it into your design.

One of the best parts of this arrangement is that you don’t have to worry about copyright issues, licensing fees, or any administrative tasks. The Unsplash stock photo library can be used in any way, at any time—without limits.

Use stock photos in millions of ways

There are so many ways you can use Unsplash stock photos to add beauty, style, and energy to your designs. Put them in your social posts and watch your engagement numbers skyrocket. Swap them with the photos in our templates to make sure your invites, announcements, and fliers are unique and original. Use them for your homepage hero and wow your visitors from the moment they enter your website.