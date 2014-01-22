DIY Wedding Save the Dates

DIY wedding-ers, rejoice! PicMonkey is your official wedding planner, and we’ve got the swatch books to prove it.

This tutorial gives step-by-step directions for making your own save the dates and other wedding communications. Now who’s got the mad skills? You.

Wedding save the dates come in a variety of colors, designs and fonts. We know the best fonts, sizing and dimensions to make your guests hop to that RSVP.

We even have more ideas for wedding invitations that can match your save the dates.

DIY weddings aren’t so hard, right? Right?

Guys?