You’ve Been Booed Printables

You’ve Been Booed is an enormously popular tradition. If you haven’t heard of it, you totally know someone who has. For the uninitiated, here’s how it works:

You “Boo” people by secretly giving them a cute little ghost and a bag of treats or goodies. If you have been Booed, hooray! Now you’ve got a chance to pass on the fun to neighbors, friends, students, and co-workers—with the help of our “Boo” free printables for home and the office.

Although You’ve Been Booed is pretty much a baby tradition, as these things go (the earliest our team of crack researchers could trace it back was to the mid-90s), it’s got all the markers of a holiday staple:

You give out goodies! If there’s one thing we love about the holidays, it’s delicious foodstuffs, so we’re in favor of any tradition that maximizes your snackage. It’s wholesome fun that gets you and your family mingling with the neighbors. Well, okay, running up to their doors with your Boo bags, ringing the bell, and running away, but remember when neighbors used to bring each other jello molds and casseroles? This is a way better version of that. You’ve Been Booed has its very own lyrical ode, à la “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” in the form of a Halloween “Boo” poem. You know it’s a legit tradition when people talk about it in rhyme. Some have called You’ve Been Booed the chain letter of trick-or-treating, but participation isn’t required, or even expected—it’s just a nice way to add sweetness to people’s days on Halloween.

We wanted to get in on the action, so we’ve provided our very own You’ve Been Booed free printables—including candy bag toppers and labels, hello!—to make it easy for you to jump in. Just cut out the ghost sheet and leave it on your neighbors’ doors (or your co-workers’ desks; we’ve got two versions). Each kit includes Booed signs, declaring “We’ve Been Booed” and “I’ve Been Booed,” that can be displayed on desks, doorsteps, and windows.

You can Boo as many people as you want. The standard number is two, but we have it on good authority that some Halloween heroes Boo many more than that to spread the spook far and wide. And remember: if you haven’t been Booed yet, now’s your chance to kick off the tradition!

We hope our Boo printables help you and your family make this Halloween a frightfully delightful experience. Got a good story about being Booed? Or better yet, good photos? Share them with us in the comments!

P.S. Did you know that we now offer a whole library of beautiful designs you can fully customize to fit your needs? We’re not just talking Boo bags: we’ve got Halloween party invites, cards, you name it.