1. Pop your photo into the PicMonkey Editor.

2. Suffuse it with gloom using a Halloween photo effect.

3. Say dreadful things in a DRIPPY, BLOOD-SOAKED font (or a spidery, scripty font, or witchful, wondrous fonts … you get it).

4. Rats? Spiders? Ravens? Compound the creepy clip art.

5. Get it dreary with cobwebs and call it done.