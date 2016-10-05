Posts tagged with ‘Halloween Photo Effects’

Zombify Yourself with PicMonkey

Transform yourself into the spookiest zombie in the graveyard. From gashes and slashes to blood spla...
You’ve Been Booed Printables

You’ve Been Booed is an enormously popular tradition. Lucky for you, we've made You've Been Booed pr...
Wicked Pumpkin Carving Stencils

Rock your jack-o-lantern with these boo-tiful stencils.
Tutorial: Day of the Dead

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in skeletal style with PicMonkey's special calavera photo effects.
Tutorial: Be a Witch!

Anybody can be a witchy woman with this PicMonkey tutorial. Play along at home and transmogrify your...
How to Zombify Yourself for Halloween

Shamble down to PicMonkey and learn how to turn yourself into a zombie, using our tried and true pho...
Breaking Vlad, or How to Create Vampire Photo Effects

Put your best fang forward with vampire photo effects from PicMonkey. Read along to become a true ch...
Halloween Effects for the Hurried

Check out these ghoulish infographics to learn how we crafted four horrifying Halloween costumes usi...
Extreme Makeover, Halloween Effects Edition

PicMonkey's your source for Halloween effects! Change your photo into a zombie, witch, vampire, and ...
Halloween Photo Effects Tutorial: Make Dramatic Eyes

Jeepers creepers, where'd you get those peepers? Learn to add dramatic eyes to Halloween snapshots w...
