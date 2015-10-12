Posts tagged with ‘Spook’
You’ve Been Booed Printables
You’ve Been Booed is an enormously popular tradition. Lucky for you, we've made You've Been Booed pr...
Tutorial: Be a Witch!
Anybody can be a witchy woman with this PicMonkey tutorial. Play along at home and transmogrify your...
Breaking Vlad, or How to Create Vampire Photo Effects
Put your best fang forward with vampire photo effects from PicMonkey. Read along to become a true ch...
The Vampire Photo Editor Lives On
Where, oh where has our vampire theme gone? Learn how to navigate our themes to find your favorite y...
Halloween Effects for the Hurried
Check out these ghoulish infographics to learn how we crafted four horrifying Halloween costumes usi...
Extreme Makeover, Halloween Effects Edition
PicMonkey's your source for Halloween effects! Change your photo into a zombie, witch, vampire, and ...