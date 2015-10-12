Posts tagged with ‘Spook’

You’ve Been Booed Printables

You’ve Been Booed is an enormously popular tradition. Lucky for you, we've made You've Been Booed pr...
Wicked Pumpkin Carving Stencils

Rock your jack-o-lantern with these boo-tiful stencils.
Tutorial: Be a Witch!

Anybody can be a witchy woman with this PicMonkey tutorial. Play along at home and transmogrify your...
Breaking Vlad, or How to Create Vampire Photo Effects

Put your best fang forward with vampire photo effects from PicMonkey. Read along to become a true ch...
The Vampire Photo Editor Lives On

Where, oh where has our vampire theme gone? Learn how to navigate our themes to find your favorite y...
Halloween Effects for the Hurried

Check out these ghoulish infographics to learn how we crafted four horrifying Halloween costumes usi...
Extreme Makeover, Halloween Effects Edition

PicMonkey's your source for Halloween effects! Change your photo into a zombie, witch, vampire, and ...
Halloween Photo Effects Tutorial: Make Dramatic Eyes

Jeepers creepers, where'd you get those peepers? Learn to add dramatic eyes to Halloween snapshots w...
